Ross students flex their art muscles

Ross middle schoolers ran bake sale to raise funds for a trip to the sand dunes. "It's a really fun process that we love to do," said Hank, eighth grade. Photo by Kayla Kaufman

By Sopris Sun Youth Reporters

Ross Montessori hosted an all-ages art show on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Sopris Sun sent its youth correspondents to snap some photos and interview participants.

“I am proud of all of these children, who create all the fun, wonderful art,” said organizer Mitzi Brasier (mother of one of our youth journalists). “This is the inaugural art show at Ross Montessori, and we hope to do it every year,” she said.

Photo by Gus Richardson

Josephine, sixth grade, at the art show. Photo by Kayla Kaufman

