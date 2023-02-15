Ross students flex their art muscles

Email

By Sopris Sun Youth Reporters

Ross Montessori hosted an all-ages art show on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Sopris Sun sent its youth correspondents to snap some photos and interview participants.

“I am proud of all of these children, who create all the fun, wonderful art,” said organizer Mitzi Brasier (mother of one of our youth journalists). “This is the inaugural art show at Ross Montessori, and we hope to do it every year,” she said.

Photo by Gus Richardson