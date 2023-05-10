RFHS honors senior athletes

Email

As the school year comes to a close, student athletes in their senior year enjoy playing their final home games in a tradition known as “Senior Night.”

For the soccer team, this pitted the Lady Rams against the Aspen Skiers on Thursday, May 4. The game concluded with a tie, 1-1. On May 11, RFHS will face St. Mary’s Academy in their first playoff game for the state championships. They are ranked fifth in the 3A Western Slope league.

Girls’ lacrosse, meanwhile, defeated the Telluride Miners, 11-5, on May 5. They had an additional home game on May 9 and defeated Grand Junction, 16-7, during that state playoff match. On May 11, they’ll again meet their Aspen rivals for another playoff game, this time in Aspen. RFHS is ranked second in the 4A Mountain East league.

The baseball team will have one more home game against Delta on Monday, May 15, at 3pm. They are ranked third in the 3A Western Slope league, winning all but one league game so far.

Thanks for celebrating our student athletes!



Signing letters of intent: Corbin Carpenter with the University of Alaska Anchorage for Nordic Skiing and Brady Samuelson with Colorado Mesa University for wrestling. Photo by Sue Rollyson

From left to right: Eddie Hernandez, Alexi Alvarez, Sebastian Silva, Brady Samuelson, Ryan Metheny and Brayden Bell. Photo by Sue Rollyson

Hadley Peery, photo by Sue Rollyson

Micha Logan, courtesy photo



Receiving the Trent Goscha Scholarship award: Brady Samuelson (center) and Sebastian Silva (far-right) together with Tess and Mike Goscha (far-left) and Jayme Silva (center-right). Photo by Sue Rollyson