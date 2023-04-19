RF LAX continues strong

Email

The Roaring Fork Girls Lacrosse Team celebrated a historic 10-9 win against their Aspen rivals on Monday, April 10. The team is enjoying a 6-1 overall winning streak and remains undefeated within the 4A Mountain East League. So far, they lost to Castle Valley in a non-league game. On April 21 they will face Eagle Valley in Gypsum, then Steamboat Springs on April 25 and Summit on April 28. Their next home game is against Thompson Valley (Loveland) on April 29 at 9am. Find the full schedule for lacrosse and other high school sports at www.maxpreps.com