Redstone paints outdoors

The 27th annual Redstone Art Show welcomed back plein air artists to produce original works for auction on Sunday, Aug. 27. Proceeds from the event will benefit continuing education for local students interested in pursuing art.

“Sue took a picture that I hope, hope, hope you put in The Sun,” Cindy Cole told us. “It was of the two backbones of the Redstone Art Show behind a pile of sandbags that we had to pile up to stop the mudslide into the tent for the show! They worked above and beyond!”

Jimmie Benedict (on left) – curator and sponsor – and Cathy Montgomery, “Queen” of the Redstone Art Show, stand with all the sand bags that had to be placed after shoveling out lots of mud.

By the sunflowers: Annie Henninger from Basalt.

By the river: Mellie Test of Missouri Heights.

Painting the General Store: Mark Mace.