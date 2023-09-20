Rams teams prepare for Homecoming Week

Email

Roaring Fork High School’s varsity sports teams saw limited action this past week, as the Rams prepare for the big Homecoming Week games coming up next.

On the boys soccer front, the Rams played 3A Western Slope League rival Coal Ridge to a 1-1 tie on Sept. 14 in Carbondale — a game that could have a lot of bearing on the eventual conference championship.

Always a physical match with the Titans, it was Coal Ridge that struck first just past the midway point of the first half when senior captain Zion Williams scored on a penalty kick after Titan Alex Serna drew the foul.

Several Rams shots just missed as the home team controlled the ball for most of the game, before Roaring Fork senior Yandel Silva found the net off the assist from junior Fernando Rodriguez with 22 minutes to play in the game, knotting the score.

Coal Ridge nearly had the game winner with just 35 seconds left to play, but the goal was waved off due to an offside call.

The Rams sit at 4 wins, 0 losses and 2 ties overall, and 2-0-1 in league play headed into a road contest Thursday at Vail Mountain (5-3). Game time is 4pm

For Homecoming, the Rams host district rival Basalt at 6pm on Friday, Sept. 29 at Rams Stadium next to Carbondale Middle School, before traveling to face Delta on Oct. 3.

Volleyball

Roaring Fork girls volleyball was off for a full week before traveling to play undefeated and state-ranked Delta on Tuesday, Sept. 19. The Rams fell in straight sets, 3-0, dropping to 5-6 overall and 0-1 in 3A WSL play, while Delta stays perfect at 10-0. Sophomore Nikki Tardif recorded seven kills of the night, while senior Nora Lindgren and junior Carley Crownhart had five each. Crownhart also had five service aces, and sister Erica Crownhart had 15 digs.

The Rams host Gunnison at 6pm Thursday, Sept. 21, and Homecoming Week brings volleyball action to the Roaring Fork gym at 6:30 pm Tuesday, Sept. 26 versus Coal Ridge.

JV football

Also playing a home game as part of the Homecoming festivities will be the junior varsity football team, which squares off at 4pm Monday against North Fork at the Rams Stadium. With the Roaring Fork varsity players joining up with Glenwood Springs this season, the Rams JV team sits at 2-0 on the season with wins over Summit and Basalt.

Mountain biking

Roaring Fork’s club mountain bike team has seen some action recently. Sam Friday has placed fourth and fifth, respectively, for varsity boys in the last two events, and Quinn Carpenter claimed fifth for JV boys. Here’s the upcoming schedule:

Sept 23 — Leadville

Oct. 8 — Eagle

Oct 21-22 — State Championships, Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley, Glenwood Springs

Rams Classic Golf Tournament

Homecoming Week also brings the annual Rams Classic scramble golf tournament, 10am-4pm Friday, Sept. 29 at the River Valley Ranch course. The event serves as a fundraiser for the RFHS Booster Club. For information, call 970-963-3625 or visit www.rvrgolf.com

The Rams soccer team defeated Gunnison 4-1 on Sept. 7. Photo by Sue Rollyson