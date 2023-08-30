Rams soccer and volleyball start season off on the right foot

Roaring Fork High School boys soccer got off to a strong start in the first week of action, scoring a pair of wins on the road, 2-0 at Crested Butte on Aug. 23, and 2-1 at Rifle on Tuesday.
The latter, being the 3A Western Slope League opener, the Rams set the pace early with a goal from Foster Hayes off a penalty kick earned by Jake Barlow, according to a recap provided by head coach Nick Forbes.
Rifle’s Eduardo Espina scored on a penalty kick in the second half to tie it up, before the Rams’ Bennett Jardine knocked home the winning goal off a set-play cross kick from Hayes.
In the season opener at Crested Butte, Roaring Fork got the shutout with two goals in the first half.
The Rams are idle until their home opener on Sept. 7 versus Gunnison. Kickoff is set for 4pm at Rams Stadium next to Carbondale Middle School.
Volleyball
Roaring Fork volleyball also opened the season Aug. 22 with a 3-1 win at Grand Junction. Set scores were 24-26, 25-20, 25-16, 25-15.
Senior Ruby Denning led the team with 12 kills, four service points and five digs. Junior Carley Crownhart had eight aces and four service points; junior Erica Crownhart had 26 digs, four service points and three aces; and sophomores Nikki Tardif and Yakelin Nunez Hernandez each had seven kills and four service points. And, senior Nora Lindgren recorded 15 digs.
The Rams play a series of matches at the Demon Invitational tournament in Glenwood Springs this weekend, before hosting their home opener at 6:30pm on Sept. 6 versus Basalt.
SCHEDULES
Boys soccer
Thursday, Sept. 7 – *Gunnison (home) 4pm
Saturday, Sept. 9 – Liberty Common (away) 1pm
Tuesday, Sept. 12 – CRMS (away) 4pm
Thursday, Sept. 14 – *Coal Ridge (home) 6pm
Thursday, Sept. 21 – *Vail Mountain (away) 4pm
Tuesday, Sept. 26 – *Basalt (home) 6pm
Tuesday, Oct. 3 – *Delta (away) 6pm
Friday, Oct. 6 – Glenwood Springs (home) 6pm
Tuesday, Oct. 10 – Summit (away) 6pm
Thursday, Oct. 12 – *Aspen (away) 5pm
Tuesday, Oct. 17 – *Basalt (away) 4pm
Thursday, Oct. 19 – *Moffat County (home) 6pm
Friday, Oct. 20 – CRMS (home) 6pm
*Denotes 2A/3A Western Slope League game
Volleyball
Friday, Sept. 1 – Demon Invitational vs. Mullen 4pm; vs. Glenwood Springs, 6pm
Saturday, Sept. 2 – Demon Invitational vs. TBA 9 a.m. and 12:15pm
Wednesday, Sept. 6 – Basalt (home) 6:30pm
Saturday, Sept. 9 – Road tournament
Monday, Sept. 11 – Vail Mountain (home) 5pm
Tuesday, Sept. 19 – *Delta (away) 6pm
Thursday, Sept. 21 – *Gunnison (home) 5pm
Monday, Sept. 25 – *Coal Ridge (home) 6pm
Thursday, Oct. 5 – *Basalt (away) 6:30pm
Tuesday, Oct. 10 – *Rifle (away) 6:30pm
Friday/Saturday, Oct. 13-14 – Road tournament
Tuesday, Oct. 17 – *Aspen (away) 6:30pm
Saturday, Oct. 21 – *Moffat County (away) 1pm
Friday, Oct. 27 – Steamboat Springs (away) 6:30pm
*Denotes 3A Western Slope League game
JV football (no varsity this season)
Monday, Sept. 11 – Basalt (home) 4pm
Monday, Sept. 25 – *North Fork (home) 4pm
Monday, Oct. 2 – Basalt (away) 4pm
Monday, Oct. 9 – *Meeker (away) 5pm
Monday, Oct. 16 – Glenwood Springs (home) 4pm
*Denotes 1A League game
