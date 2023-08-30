Your community connector

Rams soccer and volleyball start season off on the right foot

Roaring Fork High School boys soccer got off to a strong start in the first week of action, scoring a pair of wins on the road, 2-0 at Crested Butte on Aug. 23, and 2-1 at Rifle on Tuesday.

The latter, being the 3A Western Slope League opener, the Rams set the pace early with a goal from Foster Hayes off a penalty kick earned by Jake Barlow, according to a recap provided by head coach Nick Forbes.

Rifle’s Eduardo Espina scored on a penalty kick in the second half to tie it up, before the Rams’ Bennett Jardine knocked home the winning goal off a set-play cross kick from Hayes.

In the season opener at Crested Butte, Roaring Fork got the shutout with two goals in the first half.

The Rams are idle until their home opener on Sept. 7 versus Gunnison. Kickoff is set for 4pm at Rams Stadium next to Carbondale Middle School.

Volleyball
Roaring Fork volleyball also opened the season Aug. 22 with a 3-1 win at Grand Junction. Set scores were 24-26, 25-20, 25-16, 25-15.

Senior Ruby Denning led the team with 12 kills, four service points and five digs. Junior Carley Crownhart had eight aces and four service points; junior Erica Crownhart had 26 digs, four service points and three aces; and sophomores Nikki Tardif and Yakelin Nunez Hernandez each had seven kills and four service points. And, senior Nora Lindgren recorded 15 digs.

The Rams play a series of matches at the Demon Invitational tournament in Glenwood Springs this weekend, before hosting their home opener at 6:30pm on Sept. 6 versus Basalt.

SCHEDULES

Boys soccer
Thursday, Sept. 7 – *Gunnison (home) 4pm

Saturday, Sept. 9 – Liberty Common (away) 1pm

Tuesday, Sept. 12 – CRMS (away) 4pm

Thursday, Sept. 14 – *Coal Ridge (home) 6pm

Thursday, Sept. 21 – *Vail Mountain (away) 4pm

Tuesday, Sept. 26 – *Basalt (home) 6pm

Tuesday, Oct. 3 – *Delta (away) 6pm

Friday, Oct. 6 – Glenwood Springs (home) 6pm

Tuesday, Oct. 10 – Summit (away) 6pm

Thursday, Oct. 12 – *Aspen (away) 5pm

Tuesday, Oct. 17 – *Basalt (away) 4pm

Thursday, Oct. 19 – *Moffat County (home) 6pm

Friday, Oct. 20 – CRMS (home) 6pm

*Denotes 2A/3A Western Slope League game

 

Volleyball
Friday, Sept. 1 – Demon Invitational vs. Mullen 4pm; vs. Glenwood Springs, 6pm

Saturday, Sept. 2 – Demon Invitational vs. TBA 9 a.m. and 12:15pm

Wednesday, Sept. 6 – Basalt (home) 6:30pm

Saturday, Sept. 9 – Road tournament

Monday, Sept. 11 – Vail Mountain (home) 5pm

Tuesday, Sept. 19 – *Delta (away) 6pm

Thursday, Sept. 21 – *Gunnison (home) 5pm

Monday, Sept. 25 – *Coal Ridge (home) 6pm

Thursday, Oct. 5 – *Basalt (away) 6:30pm

Tuesday, Oct. 10 – *Rifle (away) 6:30pm

Friday/Saturday, Oct. 13-14  – Road tournament

Tuesday, Oct. 17 – *Aspen (away) 6:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 21 – *Moffat County (away) 1pm

Friday, Oct. 27 – Steamboat Springs (away) 6:30pm

*Denotes 3A Western Slope League game

 

JV football (no varsity this season)
Monday, Sept. 11 – Basalt (home) 4pm

Monday, Sept. 25 – *North Fork (home) 4pm

Monday, Oct. 2 – Basalt (away) 4pm

Monday, Oct. 9 – *Meeker (away) 5pm

Monday, Oct. 16 – Glenwood Springs (home) 4pm

*Denotes 1A League game

Tags: #Roaring Fork High School #Roaring Fork Rams #soccer #volleyball
