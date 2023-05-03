RAMS ON THE RUN!

Email

On a beautiful spring day with music filling the air, every student at Crystal River Elementary School (CRES) spent 30 minutes running laps on an eighth of a mile track laid out in the school field.

This was the 10th annual Rams Run fundraiser, the highest earning fundraiser at the school. Half of the money raised goes directly into physical education programming, providing experiences not typically available to elementary school students. This has allowed students to learn to ice skate on an on-site outdoor skating rink with skates and helmets provided, procured cross country skiing equipment for a course on the baseball field, bought new tumbling mats and more. The other half of the funds go to the Parent Teacher Organization and are filtered into programs like art and music.

There were a record-setting 19 community sponsors this year! Those sponsorships alone raised $8,000, with Alpine Bank as the title sponsor. In addition, each student brought in pledges per lap completed, which are still being calculated.

Students completed up to 24 laps and were joined by teachers, administration, parents and a few siblings both younger and older. The runners received encouragement from middle school track students and other CRES alumni who came to run with them, and of course parents who lined the track cheering them on and offering high fives! The most popular visitor was Ramie, the high school mascot, who attended the entire event (thanks to five different volunteers). He was particularly a hit with the kindergartners and first graders who smothered him with hugs!

There was even a photo booth to photograph the proud students when they were finished. In terms of fun, money raised and benefit to students, this was truly a successful fundraiser!