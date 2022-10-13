Rams fly high

Email

“If I can give one word it would be ‘epic,’” Carbondale Police Department’s own Gretchen Bell said of the Roaring Fork Rams’ homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 7. Bell delivered the game ball from the sky, flying in by helicopter from Valley View Hospital, and landing right on the field. The Rams beat Olathe, 42-6.

Pablo Herr, of Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, along with Bell, organized the fly-in. Herr was on the ground and guided the chopper in for a landing.

Brayden Bell, Grethchen’s son, was dubbed as homecoming King and Morgan Kaegebein as its Queen.

Roaring Fork High School’s athletic director, Crista Barlow, was ecstatic to report that each of the teams won their homecoming games. In a message to The Sopris Sun she stated, “Great week for our RAMS!”

On Monday, Oct. 3, the Junior Varsity football team beat Meeker, 53-0. Tuesday, Oct. 4, the girls volleyball team came out on top, winning three out of four games against Moffat. The volleyball team is currently ranked number two in the 3A Western Slope league. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the boys soccer team beat Delta, 6-0, and the following Saturday won 3-2 against Rifle. The Rams are ranked fifth across the state in the 3A soccer league and second on the Western Slope.