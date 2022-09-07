Rams fall sports season starts strong

Email

Rams fans returned to the stands on Aug. 30 for a boisterous beginning to the fall sports season at Roaring Fork High School (RFHS). It was the first home game of the season, and the varsity volleyball team defeated Grand Junction, 3-0. Unlike last year, audience members were free to cheer without masks.

“I’m pretty excited,” said Athletic Director Crista Barlow. “People are happier this year, it feels like a weight has lifted.”

Moreover, the volleyball team is looking “stronger and more mature,” she said, and though “still a young team” has shown “lots of improvement” compared with this time last year. The Lady Rams also played a tournament on Friday, Sept. 1, defeating Coal Ridge, 2-1, and losing to Pagosa Springs, 2-1. On Saturday, they beat out Weld Central (Keenesburg) 2-0 and lost to Steamboat Springs (2-0). Their narrow victory against Basalt (3-2) on Tuesday, Sept. 6, has them ranked third for the 3A Western Slope division at the start of this season.

Following last year’s state championship win, the soccer team has attracted a lot of interest. Barlow said that this is also a young team, with several senior players having graduated last year. “I have lots of hope for them this season,” said Barlow, “as long as they can work on the maturity of the game.” By this, she refers to their ability to keep a strong spirit even if the other team scores first.

The soccer team’s first game, non-league, was played against Colorado Rocky Mountain School on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Rams dominated the match, winning 10-0. Their first home game, also non-league, will be played against a Fort Collins team, Liberty Common, on Saturday, Sept. 17. The following Tuesday, they’ll face Vail at home at 6 p.m.

The football team, meanwhile, is also getting stronger after going two years without a varsity team at RFHS (this was revived in the fall of 2020). “It’s great to see bigger numbers out for football so we can build a strong program,” she said.

In addition to attending games to cheer on the teams, the community can support by volunteering with RFHS’s booster group that runs the snack shacks at home games. “That’s a definite need of ours,” said Barlow, in addition to volunteer ticket takers and game officials.

To volunteer with RFHS athletics, contact Barlow at cbarlow@rfschools.com

RFHS sports received a financial boost as the beneficiary of this year’s Cowboy Up event. The next big fundraiser for school sports is the Rams Classic, an annual golf tournament at River Valley Ranch that also supports athletics at Carbondale Middle School. Individuals and businesses can sign up to be a hole sponsor or corporate sponsor by contacting Larry Williams at rfbball08@yahoo.com

Other sports that Rams athletes participate in, sharing teams with the Basalt Longhorns, are softball, golf, tennis and cross country.

Keep track of scores and schedules at MaxPreps.com

Upcoming games (home games are in bold):

Volleyball (Varsity)

Saturday, Sept. 10 v. Calhan at 9 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15 v. Aspen at 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 19 v. Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 26 v. Coal Ridge at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29 v. Delta at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4 v. Moffat County at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11 v. Rifle at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18 v. Aspen at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20 v. Steamboat Springs at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22 v. Gunnison at 6 p.m.

Soccer (Varsity)

Thursday, Sept. 8 v. Gunnison at 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15 v. Coal Ridge at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17 v. Liberty Common at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20 v. Vail Mountain at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24 v. Glenwood Springs at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 27 v. Basalt at 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30 v. Crested Butte at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6 v. Delta at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8 v. Rifle at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11 v. Summit (Frisco) at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13 v. Aspen at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15 v. CRMS at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18 v. Basalt at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20 v. Moffat County at 4 p.m.

Football (Varsity)

Friday, Sept. 9 v. Basalt at 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16 v. Clear Creek (Evergreen) at 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23 v. Meeker at 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30 v. Gunnison at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7 v. Olathe at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14 v. Buena Vista at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21 v. Cedaredge at 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28 v. North Fork at 7 p.m.