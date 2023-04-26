Rain or shine… or sleet or snow

Email

Constantly changing spring weather has hardly slowed school athletics at Roaring Fork High School (RFHS). Admittedly, one girls soccer game against Basalt was twice postponed due to inclement weather, then ended in a tie on another snowy day! The rematch was fought on April 25 and won by Basalt, 4-3. The next RFHS home games for soccer are against Rifle on May 2 at 6pm and against Aspen on May 6 at 1pm.

Baseball, meanwhile, is ranking third in the 3A Western Slope league. Just before this edition of The Sopris Sun went to press on April 26, the team faced Basalt. Kent Denver will visit on April 28 to compete at 4pm, then another home game against Gunnison will occur on May 2 at 2pm.

Track and Field has already competed at most meets and now looks ahead to the league championships May 5-6 in Grand Junction. Junior Kyra Reeds has excelled at hurdles and is hoping to make it to state championships for the second year in a row, with an improved time over last year of 17.4 seconds for the 100-meter hurdles. “My inspiration is Lightning McQueen,” she told The Sopris Sun. “Faster than fast.” The top 18 athletes in each division for each event are invited to the state championships.

Lacrosse remains in second place for the 4A Mountain East league, one win away from tying Battle Mountain, after narrowly losing a match with Eagle Valley last Friday after previously defeating that team on April 7. The Rams defeated Steamboat Springs, 13-6, on April 25. The next home games are both non-league; the first against Thompson Valley on April 29 at 9am and the last against Telluride on May 5 at 5pm. They will again face their Aspen rivals on May 6 at 2:30pm, this time in Aspen.

Kyra Reeds practices hurdles on a rainy afternoon. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh