Ps & Qs: Twelve days of Carbondale

This December, I want to give a little appreciation for our local flare here in Carbondalay, Bonedale, C-Town. (Just kidding, no one calls it that — yet!)

As the holidays approach, it’s a good time to take stock of all that we have and look for ways to share with our neighbors. Personally, I feel extremely lucky to live here, surrounded by cowboys and artists, in a house we moved from the ranch to the unorganized territory of Satank, and I’m grateful for my little candid opinion column in this, our own town’s weekly newspaper. So, here to the theme of “The Twelve Days of Christmas”, are some local spots to show a little love this holiday.

On the 12th day of C— wait, the 12th day? Is that as in 12 days counting down to Christmas? Or are we celebrating Christmas for 12 whole days like the pagans did… and is it backwards? Oh well, whatever. Here we go…

On the 12th day of Carbondale, my true love gave to me: 12 builders building. We are lucky to have the Habitat for Humanity ReStore chock full of billionaires’ hand-me-downs, and while the Pitkin County landfill will be full in a few years, we can still focus our talents on reducing, reusing and recycling our building materials.

On the 11th day of Carbondale, my true love gave to me: 12 builders building, 11 potters potting (okay, throwing, actually.) The Carbondale Clay Center celebrates 25 years of clay this year.

On the 10th day of Carbondale, my true love gave to me: 12 builders building, 11 potters throwing, 10 drinkers day drinking at the Legion. You guessed it, I’m one of those hundredaires who shows up regularly once Shake-A-Day climbs above four digit$.

On the ninth day of Carbondale, my true love gave to me: 12 builders building, 11 potters throwing, 10 drinkers day drinking, nine writers writing. Let’s hear it for The Sopris Sun’s success with informing, inspiring and building (up!) this community.

On the eighth day of Carbondale, my true love gave to me: 12 builders building, 11 potters throwing, 10 drinkers day drinking, nine writers writing, eight artists creating. Carbondale Arts supports a full spectrum of artists who color in our beautiful valley.

On the seventh day of Carbondale, my true love gave to me: 12 builders building, 11 potters throwing, 10 drinkers day drinking, nine writers writing, eight artists creating, seven skiers skiing at Spring Gulch. We have world-class, bluebird-sky cross-country skiing right in our backyard, thanks to the Mount Sopris Nordic Council.

On the sixth day of Carbondale, my true love gave to me: 12 builders building, 11 potters throwing, 10 drinkers day drinking, nine writers writing, eight artists creating, seven skiers skiing, six geese a-laying — what’s better than fresh eggs from happy dames? Shop at Mana.

On the fifth day of Carbondale, my true love gave to me: Five grass-fed burgers. One of the best things about this town is that wherever you order it, chances are you are eating delicious, locally-raised beef.

On the fourth day of Carbondale, my true love gave to me: 12 builders building, 11 potters throwing, 10 drinkers day drinking, nine writers writing, eight artists creating, seven skiers skiing, six geese a-laying, five grass-fed burgers, four spinning DJs; KDNK plays all my favorite country punk songs.

On the third day of Carbondale, my true love gave to me: 12 builders building, 11 potters throwing, 10 drinkers day drinking, nine writers writing, eight artists creating, seven skiers skiing, six geese a-laying, five grass-fed burgers, four spinning DJs, three canned goods for Lift-Up. “When we have more than we need, we build a longer table.” –Jesus

On the second day of Carbondale, my true love gave to me: 12 builders building, 11 potters throwing, 10 drinkers day drinking, nine writers writing, eight artists creating, seven skiers skiing, six geese a-laying, five grass-fed burgers, four spinning DJs, three canned goods, two feature films. Crystal Theatre gift cards make the best stocking stuffers!

On the first day of Carbondale, my true love gave to me: 12 builders building, 11 potters throwing, 10 drinkers day drinking, nine writers writing, eight artists creating, seven skiers skiing, six geese a-laying, five grass-fed burgers, four spinning DJs, three canned goods, two feature films, and a happy, healthy 2023.