Pearl & Wood reunites for show at TACAW

Email

Musician Ellie Barber, performing under the moniker Ollella, will be returning to the stage with her former Pearl & Wood bandmate, Natalie Spears, as part of a national tour to promote her debut album, “Back Back Back.” The show, at The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW), will begin with two sets for each artist to showcase their solo projects, followed by a reunion section with old favorites and a sprinkling of new songs.

Barber’s lifelong passion for music began in childhood. “My mom says all the time that I sang before I could talk,” Barber told The Sopris Sun. “Music has always been a part of who I am.”

She started playing the cello at age 9, and studied piano before that. From there, she studied and played classical music during her college years. Eventually, she “went rogue” and started singing while playing the cello. This skill allowed her to experiment with different bands, breaking out of the classical genre and eventually discovering her own unique sound.

“The cello doesn’t often show up in non-classical environments,” Barber explained. “It is a fun exploration with this instrument to find these hooks that it belongs in, and that people want it in a contemporary vein.”

Barber lived in the Roaring Fork Valley for seven years before making a move to Seattle, Washington. She is looking forward to showcasing new materials from her debut album in the Roaring Fork Valley, following the success of two sold-out shows at Steve’s Guitars in February of 2023 to help fundraise for its production. With another Pearl & Wood reunion performance, this time at TACAW, Barber said there will be new collaborative pieces to play as well.

“There are songs off my new album that I haven’t performed in the Valley yet, so that will be exciting to share. Also, Natalie and I hope to work up some new material for the show, which will be a fun way to keep Pearl & Wood new and fresh.”

Spears emphasized that their solo works have grown strong since the duo parted ways in 2019. “When we came back together, the music was even stronger because we had been evolving in our own lives,” she said. “When we came back together recently, we already had a strong foundation of musical language and relationship, and the music is rich.”

Barber and Spears have occasionally collaborated remotely. Discussing this process, Barber said, “I feel like we’re good at being open to ideas and playing with new ideas between us.”

The show’s audience can also expect to hear details about Spear’s upcoming debut solo album, which will have a month-long crowdfunding campaign that she is actively working on, with dates to be announced later this year.

“I’m on this solo journey right now. It’s been incredible to have the musical freedom to paint with whatever color you want,” she said. “When you’re in a project, you pick a palette. It’s been freeing and exciting to make creative choices in this sort of new landscape that I’m venturing into.”

For updates on Ellie Barber and Natalie Spears’ upcoming tours and musical projects visit, www.ollellamusic.com and www.nataliespears.com

For tickets for the TACAW performance on Sept. 8, visit www.tacaw.org



Natalie Spears, courtesy photo