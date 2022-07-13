Party like it’s…

Email

After many years of permitting and construction, Sopris Lodge is now fully operational with the completion of 24 memory care and 23 assisted living apartments. The facility enjoyed a soft opening last summer with one building consisting of 27 independent living apartments and associated amenities.

Altogether, the campus includes a greenhouse for green thumbs, a therapeutic hot tub, exercise room, art room and even a theater with weekly movie screenings for residents. Among the most lauded benefits for residents is the culinary excellence of chef Brett Allais.

The public will have an opportunity to tour the complex and even sample Allais’ renowned cuisine on Saturday, July 16, with a grand opening community celebration hosted in partnership with KDNK Community Access Radio.

The fun begins at 3:30 p.m. and continues through the evening with music by The Sunday Morning All Stars. The event is free, but parking is limited. To RSVP, visit www.soprislodge.com/grand-opening/

Psst. Word is the celebration will also serve as a belated birthday party for 76-year-old Art Ackerman, host of “Swing, Swing, Swing” on KDNK.

Sopris Lodge’s age requirement for residents is 55 or older. For more information, email soprislodgecommunityrelations@wellage.com or call 970-340-4460.