Out of farm’s way

Locations: News Published Nov. 2, 2022
Photos by Jane Bachrach
Students and staff at Colorado Mountain College’s Vet Tech farm woke up early on Saturday morning to help several animals put on their Halloween costumes. The public was due to arrive after 10 a.m for the teaching hospital’s open house. While some of the animals cooperated, others did not, preferring to go au naturel. None of the many visitors chose to go au naturel, but there were plenty in costume.
Daryl
Poppy
Scarlet
