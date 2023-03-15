Carbondale Report: One year in, Trustees begin to refine STR regs

Email

Tuesday’s meeting saw all trustees in attendance for a standard agenda capped with a lengthy executive session “for a conference with the Town Attorney for the purpose of receiving legal advice on specific legal questions.” Presumably, this pertains to a mediation which took place on March 9 between Michael Francisco and the Town of Carbondale and its police department following a questionable arrest that occurred on Dec. 24, 2020.

During the public comment portion, resident Richard Vottero spoke to the issue. “I’m imploring you to be very compassionate, which I know you are,” he said. Vottero also spoke to a Feb. 14 decision authorizing the use of chemical herbicides at the Nature Park. “The upside for us if that is the way we choose not to go is we can integrate ourselves into a tradition of Sopris Park being an organic place … we can advertise that as the way we dealt with a natural area that included people, kids and dogs.”

During comments by trustees, Marty Silverstein announced that the Chamber of Commerce will relinquish managing First Fridays at the conclusion of 2023, and the Creative District will step into that role.

Luis Yllanes mentioned that the Parks and Rec Commission is looking to initiate a capital campaign to cover the funding gaps for building a new aquatics facility.

Chris Hassig, with great sadness, announced the passing of Julia Marshall, a mother, landscape architect and “a really wonderful woman and friend of mine,” he said. “Another string of really great members of our community we’ve been losing recently. I just want to give my thanks to her for all of her contributions to our community over her life, her compassion, sense of purpose and integrity as a person.”

Town Manager Lauren Gister, during her comments, highlighted that the most recent affordable housing lottery in Carbondale yielded 99 applicants for a single unit, a record number. Which “tells you where we are,” she said, regarding the need for housing. Gister also announced that WeCycle acquired an office and shop on Buggy Circle and will initiate its bike share service in July or August, depending on the availability of parts. Lastly, the aquatics facility construction and replacement of the Aspen-Sopris ranger district station are likely to coincide, which “will be easier for both projects if done in concert.”

Moving along, trustees issued a proclamation honoring April as National Donate Life Month. Jessi Rochel, executive director of the Chris Klug Foundation, stated that an average of 17 people die everyday waiting for an organ transplant. The purpose of National Donate Life Month is to encourage people to register at donatelife.net

Yllanes recused himself as 5Point Film Festival came before the trustees for a special event liquor license. This year’s festival, April 19-23, will include free music outside the Rec Center from 4:30 to 6pm, Thursday through Saturday. There will be two bars activated outside the Rec Center as well as one inside. Trustees approved the license as well as a waiver for use of the town stage, considering the free and public nature of the concerts.

Colorado Animal Rescue received a special event liquor license for the 11th annual Family Block Party event on First Friday, May 5. This tradition is organized by several nonprofits, includes a Pride parade and will coincide with Cinco de Mayo. The license was unanimously approved.

Also approved was a modification of premises for Plum Manufacturing, 500 Buggy Circle, to allow for a catering business to share the medical and retail marijuana facility’s space.

Finally, the meat of the public meeting consisted of revisiting short-term rental (STR) regulations and enforcement. Gister recommended using GovOS, an additional feature of the MUNIrevs software already used for tax collection, with a $18,000 price tag after negotiations. The program will “scrape” 30 different websites twice a week to see that properties are not listed that don’t have a license. Gister estimated this could save more than 100 staff hours and the contract was approved unanimously.

Erica Sparhawk recognized that the fee for licenses should come close to covering the cost, without dipping into STR tax revenue designated to go toward affordable housing. Mayor Ben Bohmfalk concurred that the license fee can be adjusted to directly pay for the service.

One year after the first regulations were put in place, Trustees are looking to receive feedback about how it’s going and what changes need to be made. The first round of regulations was meant to gather data, grandfathering in all existing STRs, and now all licenses are set to expire at the end of 2023.

The topic will return in May to consider including other zone districts within the allowance for new licenses (currently limited to Historic Commercial Core and primary residences), continuing to grandfather in existing STRs that didn’t meet initial requirements, allowing one owner to operate several units and a possible cap for accessory dwelling units (ADUs) that can operate as STRs.