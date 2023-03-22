Obituary: Mark McElroy

Email

Mark McElroy was born in Flagler, Colorado, on Oct. 27, 1953, to Lawrence and Eunice McElroy and a loving family of nine. Brothers and sisters include Mickey (Gene) Hase, Margaret (Gary) Hanagan, Patricia, Charlotte, Larry (Nancy), Mike, Lester (Diane) McElroy and Kristy (Tony) Ornelas. Nieces and nephews are too numerous to list, but loved deeply.

To encapsulate in a few short paragraphs an amazing husband and father is a daunting task. Each of our sons from our blended marriage has contributed to this notice.

Noah McElroy (Amie), our oldest, said, “Dad was always willing to try something new, diving headfirst into a new hobby.” Caleb McElroy, our middle son, interjected this, “He never gave up on the people he loved.” James Molde (Amanda), our youngest son, added “Mark… a great husband, father, and man. I will love you always, Mark. Thank you for the amazing memories.”

Finally, words from Maureen McElroy, Mark’s wife. “For 27 beautiful years, Mark enriched and challenged mine. He fed my soul with his passion for life, nature, adventure, keen intelligence, and humor. His spirit will illuminate my soul forever. He was truly a gift to all who knew him.”

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Ballard Funeral Home, Cody, Wyoming.