Obituary: Julia Marshall

Local architect and artist Julia Marshall passed away unexpectedly Sunday afternoon, March 12, after a day of skiing with friends. Julia was born and raised in Carbondale and spent most of her life living and working in her hometown.

Julia received a bachelor’s degree from Carleton College and spent five years teaching and working on her art before she enrolled at Harvard University and obtained a master’s degree in landscape architecture in 1988.

After Harvard, she returned to the Valley to establish her firm, Mt. Daly Enterprises, LLC. At the same time, she began working in leadership positions on various impactful projects throughout the Valley.

She was instrumental in designing the art park at the Rio Grande field along the Roaring Fork River in Aspen. She served on the Aspen Snowmass Council for the Arts and was a vital force in establishing the Red Brick Center for the Arts in 1992. She was a member of the Carbondale Citizens Committee from 2006-2008 to design and build the Carbondale Recreation and Community Center, a vital community hub, and served on the Carbondale Tree Board and the Highway 133 Citizens’ Advisory Committee.

Julia was integral in the growth of Basalt’s nonprofit visual arts organization, now known as The Art Base, and was a driving force behind the conception and realization of The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW). She continued to be an active member of the TACAW Board until her death.

Professionally, Julia contributed to many important Valley institutions and private properties through her tremendous talents as a landscape architect. She has enhanced the experiences of visitors attending the Aspen Center for Physics, Aspen Music Festival and School, Anderson Ranch, the Aspen Historical Society, Carbondale Community School, Red Brick Center for the Arts, Yellow Brick School and TACAW.

Julia was an outstanding friend who never missed an opportunity to celebrate a special occasion or a milestone. She was generous with her time, her gifts, her wisdom and her love. Her quick and warm-hearted laugh will be missed by a wide circle of friends. She loved the outdoors, and enjoyed hiking, biking and skiing. It’s fitting she died while sitting in the shadow of Mt. Daly and looking out at the peaks she loved so dearly.

She cherished her role as a mother and grandmother. She is survived by her son, Thorne Warner, daughter-in-law Andrea, and grandson Thorne David of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; brothers Tom Marshall (Kathy) of Grand Junction, David Marshall (Dixie) Troy of Missouri and sister Betsy Brownlee (Michael) of Booneville, Arkansas. A celebration of life is planned for June 3 on the Listening Lawn at TACAW at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, Julia would prefer that you go out and plant some.