Obituary: Ann Korologos

November 16, 1941 – January 30, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend, Ann Korologos. Ann passed earlier this week from complications related to bacterial meningitis.

Ann was a passionate and dedicated advocate for the arts, and her enthusiasm for the gallery she owned was unparalleled. Ann coined the phrase “Art you love to live with,” because that’s exactly how she felt. She was the epitome of a true art collector, friend, and advocate. As she did with everything she approached, she brought her passion, knowledge, experience and trust, transforming “The Basalt Gallery,” as it was known prior to 2007 under the former owners, into the nationally-acclaimed Ann Korologos Gallery.

Ann treasured the relationships fostered through this community of artists, clients, friends, and the AKG team. Ann inspired us, challenged us to be the gallery she knew it could be, and mentored so many far beyond the world of contemporary western art. Mentorship was a value she held in high regard. Her visionary leadership had an impact on the world that will never be forgotten. Ann made the world a more beautiful place.

Through our incredible team, exceptional artists, and in honor of Ann’s legacy, Ann Korologos Gallery will continue onwards, as she would have wanted. We will strive to carry on her legacy of excellence, her support of the arts, and her desire for every interaction with the gallery to bring joy, beauty, connection, and knowledge to each person, with every visit. There will be a memorial service in her honor in the near future. Details will be shared once they are finalized.

As Ann would say, “Onward.”

The funeral is scheduled for 11am on Feb. 11 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. A Colorado celebration of life will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cristo Rey Network or The Art Base. Details may be found at www.cristoreynetwork.org or theartbase.org