Obituary: Alan Dean Joyner

Email

Alan Dean Joyner, 63, of Grand Junction, passed away May 8 at

Saint Mary’s hospital with his family by his side. Alan was born on Feb. 9, 1960 in Rangely to Bill and Shirley (Nightingale) Joyner. He spent his childhood in Northglenn, and his high school years in Carbondale. He was a graduate from Roaring Fork High School, where he proudly played football. His football team won the state championship his senior year.

Alan worked as a hard rock miner and construction worker in 27 of the lower 48 states and Hawaii. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and the great outdoors.

Alan is survived by his parents, Bill and Shirley Joyner of Grand Junction; sons, Richard (Lisa) Joyner of Grand Junction and George Joyner of Falon, Nevada; granddaughters, Alexis Joyner of Rolla, Montana, and Amanda Joyner of Seattle, Washington; brother, David (Sandy) Joyner of Glenwood Springs; nephews, David Jr. and Derek Joyner; an aunt, an uncle and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Barry Joyner.

Alan will be buried at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Paonia.