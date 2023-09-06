National Sheep Finals are back, county raises, more subdivisions

Email

The National Sheepdog Finals (NFS) return to the Strang Ranch on Missouri Heights this month and the Garfield County Commissioners (BOCC) approved the liquor license at Tuesday’s meeting, which was delayed due to the Labor Day holiday. Bridget Strang mentioned that the ranch has not hosted the NFS since 2019. She added that it benefits Colorado Animal Rescue and beer proceeds go to the Pony Club. The popular event begins Sept. 26.

The BOCC unanimously approved a $5,000 retainer fee from the Commissioners’ Discretionary Fund (CDF) for lobbying firm HBW Resources LLC for work on behalf of the Western States and Tribal Nations Natural Gas Initiative (WSTN). Collin Szewczyk, county communications coordinator, told The Sopris Sun via email that the CDF is a fund that the commissioners have discretion over to use for various purposes. “It’s different from the nonprofit fund that supports grants,” he said.

Commissioner Mike Samson said that the WSTN worked extensively with the BOCC on the now-defunct Jordan Cove Project. “It’s a travesty that the state of Oregon put the kibosh on that,” he opined. “That would have been, in my estimation, a tremendous boon for the western U.S. and Garfield County for our natural gas to flow to China.” He added, “They’re begging for it.” He also mentioned that the WSTN is “working on getting a port in Mexico.” According to Open Secrets, other HBW clients include Tallgrass Energy, Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association and the Consumer Energy Alliance.

A liquor license was also approved for Aspen Valley Land Trust’s Party in the Pasture in October at Coffman Ranch near Carbondale. Glenwood Canyon Resort (GCR) relinquished its hotel and restaurant liquor license. “This is something I’ve not seen in the 20-some years I’ve been here,” said Commission Chair John Martin. Apparently, GCR was out of compliance with the state and will apply for a different license that better fits its business plan.

The BOCC approved the consent agenda and moved on to a few action items, including a presentation of total compensation and health insurance options for county staff. The board discussed options for total compensation to be added to the 2024 budget process with Diane Hayes, county human resources director, and Jessica Roberts, compensation and benefits manager.

The options included a 6% merit pool, equity adjustments for key positions and a pay structure increase of an average of 1.35% beginning Jan. 1, 2024. Commissioner Jankovsky recommended the 6% increase. “In 2024, we’re getting 2022 oil and gas revenues and those revenues were up considerably… and I see this as maybe one time in a decade that we can bump up our employees,” he explained. “The 2025 revenues are not going to be as robust. So, I just think we should take advantage of this at this time.” Martin made it clear that these pay increases are for county staff only. “I want to put an end to a rumor that we’re giving ourselves — the Board of County Commissioners — a raise,” he said. “All elected officials’ wages are set by the state legislature. We are not getting a raise.”

Samson said he’s done a little research about what it takes to live in Garfield County. “If you can find a place, it’s not cheap. It’s very expensive if you’re married and have children,” he said. “And everybody that buys groceries knows that two years ago the price of groceries wasn’t cheap, but nowadays, it’s just getting crazy and I don’t know how to stop that.”

The BOCC directed county staff to deliver a budget-neutral health plan for 2024. Health plan options came out of input from the Total Compensation Task Force, the BOCC and county employees, and include maintaining the current plan or choosing from a variety of other plans that would give employees deductible, cost share and coverage flexibility. Martin chose to keep the current plan but the other commissioners voted for combining options.

Within about 10 minutes in the afternoon, the BOCC approved an extension of the amended Preliminary Plan approvals for the Oak Meadows Ranch Filing 4 Phase III within the Oak Meadows Ranch PUD south of Glenwood Springs and the final plat for the Half Moon Subdivision within the Battlement Mesa PUD.