Mountain Fair turns 52

“The hugging season is about to seriously begin,” Chief of Operations Deborah Colley told The Sopris Sun in anticipation of the 52nd annual Mountain Fair.

It’s also the season of thunder, lightning and monsoonal rains, unofficially celebrated with the three-day, rainbow-laden gathering in Sopris Park. This year, the festivities are dedicated to the late Wick Moses, a man who performed music at the very first fair and played a role building it up, along with KDNK Community Radio. As always, KDNK will live broadcast the event from beginning to end.

The theme is “Where the Wild Things Grow,” in adoration of all the untamed beauty among us and within us. Freelance designer Riley Hutchens of Basalt created the poster design, which will be available on cups and clothing in an array of color pallets and styles.

The stage is once again being set by Loren Wilder of Conscious Entertainment. “Considering the theme,” she wrote, “I worked toward a cosmic Garden of Eden concept with a goddess presiding over the affairs of man.” Wilder received help from Corey Summers and Pika Woodshop to bring her elemental, mythic vision to fruition.

Expect to see giant puppets among the crowd, created by Soozie Lindbloom, and a rainbow trout named Bubbles over from Paonia. Bubbles, a symbol of Pride, resembles a Chinese parade dragon with seven sections each operated by a person. It was created by The Learning Council with recycled materials, including 4,000 aluminum cans and salvaged camping tents.

Costume themes are back: Animal Kingdom on Friday, Plant/Fungi Kingdom on Saturday and Fantasy Kingdom on Sunday (think unicorns). Orrin Wing will give the opening blessing at 4pm on Friday, followed by the Rhythm of the Heart Community Drum Circle.

Whereas the fair had spilled onto Main Street in recent years, it is now returning to the confines of Sopris Park with the entrance at Euclid Avenue restored. The perimeter will also expand past the ditch to allow for a food vendor alley along Seventh Street, while the cantina remains under the central pavilion.

Carbondale Arts’ Art, Ecology + Stewardship Camp has constructed statues of Rocky Mountain fauna which will be hidden throughout the park for a scavenger hunt. Find a clue card at the Oasis. Also in the family-friendly Oasis, enjoy acts by: the Cowboy Corral, polynesian dancers, SoL Theatre Company, local singer-songwriters and more. The Oasis is also a place to do crafts and generally relax.

Other changes include Dance of the Sacred Fire now on Friday night along with Sopris Soarers aerial silks. Also, Palisade Pedicab will operate a donations-based transportation service based around the pool from noon to closing on Saturday and Sunday.

“As the community changes, our traditions might shift and change, but that always, always, always reflects the joys and passions of our community,” said Colley.

Many traditions will return, of course, including the pie and cake contests on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. It’s not necessary to sign up in advance, but any submissions are due by 10:45am each morning. As always, all coveted judging spots are spoken for, however slices will be sold to commoners beginning around 1:30pm.

Peripheral happenings abound, like African drumming at Fourth and Main on Friday and Saturday nights, or the nude bike ride, a tradition which began in 2020, departing from the Thunder River Theatre at 9:45pm on Friday.

The fair is brought to life thanks to some 500 volunteers, and every volunteer that works four hours or more earns a special t-shirt and will be entered into a raffle for two fashion show tickets. Chances are, if you stop by the volunteer booth during the fair, you’ll still be able to sign up to help out!

Some simple rules: no pets of any kind (snakes included), no glass or outside alcohol, no weapons of any kind, no soliciting (even for a good cause). “We don’t really recommend that people bring even an emotional support or service dog into the park, because it’s a very stimulating place,” said Colley. She added that there’s a new system for shade zones: groups can set up a spot at 3pm on Friday but need to take it all home at the end of each night to set up again the next morning.

She recommended checking out the many artisan booths for “Christmas shopping in July,” and to keep an eye out for a bilingual survey to share your opinion on how the fair can be improved.

Find the full program here.