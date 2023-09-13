Monk Burkmier, May 28, 1944 – April 30, 2023

Email

Monk leaves behind a vast community of friends, and he’ll be remembered for many things, including his ability to always see the bright side of life and helping his friends do the same.

A celebration of life will be held at Big B’s Delicious Orchards in Paonia on Oct. 15 at 3pm. All who knew and loved Monk are invited to come celebrate and enjoy life in honor of him, and ride the swing! (Wear your Hawaiian shirts if ya got ‘em!) Camping is available and encouraged. Reservations can be made by calling Big B’s at 970-527-1110.