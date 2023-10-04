Memorable moments at Strang Ranch

Email

Spectators “flocked” to the National Sheepdog Finals at Strang Ranch last weekend to catch the final rounds of the competition, which began on Tuesday, Oct. 3 with the preliminary rounds.

The relationship between dog and handler is a key to success when competing in sheepdog trials. Being able to observe the loving relationship between dog and handler is quite touching, and it’s obvious that the dogs are family members and treated and cared for that way.

The event, which is held at the ranch every two years, attracts handlers and their dogs from mainly Western states, but also from around the country. This year, profits are being donated to Colorado Animal Rescue whose volunteers were at the event all week handling the parking.

According to one of the handlers entered in the competition, “This event is one of the best trials held in the country, especially because it’s so well-organized.”