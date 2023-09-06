Letters – Sept. 7, 2023

Email

Thank you, Epicureans!

I loved reading the piece about Bill Lamont’s contributions to our valley and beyond. So many people are important in so many ways for making the world a better place than it was when they came, and Bill sounds like one of those. We forget, or don’t know who, to thank for starting many of our public services. I’m glad to know about Bill.

I also enjoyed looking up CJ Box’s books, the ones a couple of you are holding in the photo, and will add them to my reading list.

Smiling,

Susan Rhea

Public comment

I’m writing in response to Jillene Rector’s Aug. 31 letter regarding how I facilitated the public comments about the Forest Service redevelopment at the board of trustees meeting on Aug. 22. I always strive to facilitate an open and constructive public meeting, and I regret that Ms. Rector felt that I fell short of this goal.

I followed our standard, posted protocols for public comment, which require that all comments be directed toward the mayor and be limited to two minutes each. These norms ensure that all voices can be heard and that we maintain the formality of a public hearing rather than a back-and-forth between individuals.

Since the Forest Service is exempt from local zoning, the role of the board of trustees was simply to provide a forum for our residents to share their concerns with Forest Service representatives. I was inspired by the turnout of people who care so deeply about Carbondale’s future, and I will continue to strive to facilitate public meetings that allow for every voice to be heard.

Ben Bohmfalk

Mayor of Carbondale

Save the trees

This Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Carbondale trustees will meet and we are asking concerned citizens to attend and once again urge the board to consider the Enhanced Plan for the Forest Service property on Main Street.

There are nine trees slated for removal — imagine what a desolate and hot area this would be, right in the middle of town! The Enhanced Plan moves the proposed building to the west side of the property, leaves most of the trees and could actually save money by using less concrete and sparing the cost of tree removal.

The mission of the U.S. Forest Service is “caring for the land and serving people”. We are asking that they walk their talk and work with the vast consensus of folks in Carbondale (of which everyone who looks at the current plan is astounded!).

Now that we know (confirmed with a former employee of the Forest Service at Senator Bennet’s office) that we do, in fact, have a say in what we have to live with here in town, let’s move full speed ahead to rectify this situation!

Grace Trevor Gallo

Carbondale

X Meadows

Who is responsible for the massive red scar at the base of Red Mountain in Glenwood Springs? You could fill that spot with three super Walmarts! Well, it is the city council. Why did another 300 unit development get approved on an alluvial fan like everything else at the Meadows — Target, Lowe’s, etcetera. Apparently, city council has never heard of the engineering survey that was done in the ‘90s, before the Meadows was ever developed. Engineers concluded at that time that the land was too unstable for even a golf course!

I worked for the City of Glenwood Springs from 1992 to 2014. In 2001, all of the departments — electric, streets, parks and mechanics — moved into a new building: the Municipal Operations Center (MOC) above RFTA. After eight years, cracks in the walls and ceilings developed. The city spent $2.4 million to try to save the massive buildings and sheds but to no avail.

By 2018, the buildings were condemned and all departments had to move somewhere else in town. My guesstimation is that it cost $150 million to $200 million to lose the MOC, and to relocate all those departments around town. And, yes, we are still building 300 units at a time until we fill all of the X Meadows.

Michael Hoban

Glenwood Springs

SkiCo

Ten years ago, the banning of the elderly Pat Milligan, the Sandwich Board Lady, by SkiCo/the “Crown” from gondola plaza, was front-page Aspen news. Now, it’s relegated to the opinion pages and The Sopris Sun.

The amount of civil liberties we have lost in the last decade is frightening, while the justice system has become increasingly politicized. The right to hike in public lands has been decided by my former criminal prosecutor in a previous controversial political retaliation trial in a kangaroo court. Her highness has refused to recuse herself for the appearance of bias; the “judge” dismissed the case in favor of SkiCo. The joke’s on us.

I could really use help with the appeal from a fellow libertarian.

Lee Mulcahy

Basalt