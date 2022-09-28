Letters – Sept. 29, 2022

Email

Vote for Perry!

Every four years, responsible citizens of our democracy are asked to participate and vote in a public election to select those individuals considered to be most informed, most qualified and most trusted with positions of participation and leadership in our society. On Nov. 8, residents of Colorado House District 57 will have the opportunity to vote for Perry Will to continue to be our representative, a position he has held since 2019.

In that position, Perry Will represents our district’s interests and concerns regarding our natural resources, water limitations, agricultural history and priorities, appropriate growth and development that protect our special places, our wildlife, our wildlife habitat and the special reasons we choose to live where we do.

Perry Will has 40 plus years of on the ground experience working with the Colorado Division of Wildlife, responsible to those in his district and his state who know and love and protect the land and the wildlife. He is honest and approachable, informed and independent, intelligent and able to work with all who share a dedication to the protection of our special places, our special lifestyles and our commitment to our special Western Colorado mountains and landscape.

As citizens and residents of this special place, each of us has the obligation and responsibility to engage in discussion, deliberation, choice and voting. Please join me on Nov. 8 as we select Perry Will to continue caring for us in his role as representative for Colorado House District 57.

Dorothea Farris

Carbondale

World(view) War 2022

Forget about WWI and WWII, we’re in World(view) War 2022 as evidenced by the letter to the editor on Sept. 15 denouncing God in government. I thank the author for alerting us to the supposedly questionable character of David Barton and Tom Jankovsky’s support for Mr. Barton, as if it were wrong. I went to Barton’s WallBuilder website and learned all kinds of amazing history of the freed slaves in the 1600s and their great accomplishments both economically and religiously. Let’s take a closer look at the concept of “separation of church and state” criticized in the letter and by many, as coined by Thomas Jefferson, but not in the Constitution:

The ”extremes of religion” include no religion on one end of the spectrum, called Atheism, where they believe there is no God. On the other end of the spectrum are the extremists who believe theirs is the only true religion and they will eliminate all non-believers. In between are all the other religions, including the largest and fastest growing in most nations called humanism, where self and humans can solve all challenges with no superior being to answer to.

The Founders didn’t want the new national government to adhere to one identified religion, as in the European countries many of them left for America’s freedom. However, our federal and state constitutions all recognize a power greater than the ruling government to be the source of our freedoms that politicians can’t take away:

1776 Declaration of Independence- “We are endowed by our Creator [and not the D.C. Swamp] with certain inalienable rights…”

March 4, 1789 U.S. Constitution effective- “…secure the Blessings of Liberty…”

Aug. 1, 1876 Colorado’s Constitution enacted- “…with profound reverence to the Supreme Ruler of the Universe… secure the Blessings of Liberty…”

The radicals and atheists have their historical resolutions to stand on, as they worship government:

1789 French Revolution- a godless society murdering all resistance and changing the calendar to avoid any connection to Jesus’ life on earth.

1917 Bolshevik Revolution- a godless society murdering all resistance and active today.

In the USA, we still have the freedom to worship the Creator, while doing as He commanded us to be good stewards of His Creation. We also have the freedom to worship self, the environment/animals, the government, etc. Fortunately, most of our civil and criminal laws are based on Christianity and the Holy Bible and not some other religion that changes with every rotation of the earth.

While our nation’s founding definitely had Christian influence and prospered greatly, our decline began in the mid-1800s to where we now may be described as an anti-Christian nation due to the radical actions of the past 170 years and mainstream media deception. Might the solution to today’s woes be that we return to our roots and stop childishly idolizing government to fill our every need, once done by family, churches and local communities?

So thank you Tom Jankovsky for following the Christian mandate to be a good steward of God’s resources, care so wisely for those in the county and for being a committed, diligent servant for Garfield County.

Jerry Law

Glenwood Spring

