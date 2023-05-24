Letters – May 25, 2023

Email

Tax woes

As a resident and contributing member of the Roaring Fork Valley for over 25 years, I am writing out of concern for long-term residents and low income members in our community. The land tax hike across the board is untenable for many.

As a teacher and curator of storytelling events throughout the Valley for over 10 years, supporting nonprofits and community members to cultivate and share their voices in stories from their lives, I am somewhat of an ear for the community.

This land tax increase has brought many to tears as some people can not afford it. They are now frightened and stressed. So many of these Coloradans are the backbone of the local workforce; they are our creators, visionaries, volunteers and the foundation behind many community programs and events.

Please reevaluate. Please consider a person’s length of time owning a property, a grandparent clause, a graduated scale for the purchase price and when the homeowners purchased. Please take into consideration income tax returns, and adjust proportionally income and land taxes so we all can fairly contribute but not be crippled.

Please make choices that keep all residents; create safety for marginal populations. Create volunteer projects to support the counties we reside in.

Please help, please speak up to town, state and government officials.

Thank you for your action in advance,

Alya Howe

Carbondale

HCE election

Local action has enormous impacts on a wide range of issues affecting our lives. In that way, our communities are lucky to have a partner in Holy Cross Energy (HCE), which is leading the way in the transition to a clean energy future and local energy innovation. HCE is a democratically-run rural electric cooperative, meaning all members get a say in how it is operated.

In the HCE board election that started on May 16, I’m proud to support Alex DeGolia for reelection. I’ve known Alex for over a decade, when we first met on a rafting trip in the Grand Canyon. Alex works on climate and clean energy policy at the Environmental Defense Fund, which means he’s very familiar with the issues facing the Holy Cross board every day and understands how Holy Cross can take advantage of opportunities to benefit our communities.

Most importantly, I know Alex’s character and know that his values and approach align with those of our communities. During his first term on the board, Holy Cross expanded its leadership of the clean energy transition while saving tens of millions of dollars via investments in wind and solar, investing in nation-leading wildfire protection, and introducing new programs to support things like home batteries and EV charging.

This year, you can vote by returning your ballot in the mail, online in your Holy Cross account or the Holy Cross website, or at the Annual Meeting. I encourage you to vote for Alex DeGolia.

Chris Hassig

Carbondale

HCE 2

Holy Cross Energy (HCE) members have a critical but easy decision to make in their choice of a Northern District director. A careful read of the impressive bios and statements of the candidates will reveal Linn Brooks as the top, outstanding choice.

I have known Linn Brooks for more than 20 years as a leader, visionary, problem-solver, and successful manager, all essential qualities for the HCE board. Linn was the general manager of two growing water and sanitation districts for 11 years, leading each through challenging legal, regulatory, personnel, environmental and fiscal changes, all requisite experiences for the HCE board. While leading these Eagle County water boards, Linn successfully created a culture of consistent, meaningful, cost-effective customer service as her priority, a hallmark of HCE’s mission.

Linn Brooks has experience working for and with, as well as leading, a board of directors. Linn successfully fostered close, working relationships with the changing directors of her two elected boards during her 11 years as GM. In her final four years at the water districts, Linn was elected president of the extremely diverse and influential Colorado Water Congress, a statewide board of water users and water interests, further qualifying her to successfully contribute as HCE director.

Additionally, Linn’s extensive leadership background in water provides her with the unique understanding of the critical water-energy nexus faced by all energy utilities.

HCE faces remarkably similar challenges to those successfully navigated by Linn Brooks as a professional: environmental, regulatory, structural rate changes, aging infrastructure, communications, customer service, emissions reduction, housing and staffing. Linn’s professional background and experience are a made-to-order fit to contribute from the first day following her election to HCE’s board.

Do not delay, vote your HCE ballot now starting with an enthusiastic endorsement of Linn Brooks.

Chris Treese

Glenwood Springs

Tacos and Tunes

Ross Montessori hosted its third annual Tacos and Tunes on Saturday, May 13.

A special thanks to John Michel for playing lovely music at the event. We would like to thank Rolling Fork for providing delicious food. Also, we appreciate Pediatric Partners, Basalt Concrete, Schmueser Gordon and Meyer, DNC Mechanical, and Alpine Bank for their ongoing support of Montessori education in the Valley.

Our Parent Teacher Organization members, including officers Monika Baez, Jillyin Flecker, Abe Korah, and Jennifer Steele, are always so thoughtful in putting together these community events, and we really appreciate them!

Erin Beaudette and Sonya Hemmen

Ross Montessori School

Fireball Drop

Carbondale Rotary’s third annual Fireball Drop on Cinco de Mayo was a huge success! Volunteers, scholarship recipients and spectators joined us in Sopris Park on First Friday, May 5, to witness exactly 1,000 ping pong balls tumble from a fire truck ladder onto targets on the ground to select our winners. It was a beautiful, sunny day and great fun!

Huge thanks go out to our title sponsor, Ace Hardware of Carbondale, and featured sponsor, Alpine Bank, for their consistent and dedicated support.

ANB Bank, the amazing agents at Coldwell Banker Mason Morse in Carbondale, the Cowen Center, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, Martin Insurance, Obermeyer Wood, Rivers Dentistry, RJ Paddywacks Pet Outfitters, Sopris Liquor and Wine, and Umbrella Roofing also stepped in with key support.

Other sponsors included Bookbinders, Colorado Family Dentistry, Sam Augustine at Compass Real Estate, Cornerstone Mortgage, DHM Design, Lulubelle and Bristlecone Mountain Sports, Willits Dentistry, Mike Waski, Modern Day Media, The Pain Center of the Roaring Fork Valley, Carbondale Car Care Phillips 66, Roaring Fork Family Physicians, Karen Pierson and Brian Leasure of Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s Real Estate at RVR, RK Wolff Safety Consulting, Sopris Engineering, and Whitsitt Law Office.

We would like to especially thank the wonderful men and women of the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District. They once again provided the equipment, manpower, expertise, and good music that made it all possible!

Thank you also goes to our event partners: the Town of Carbondale Parks and Recreation Department, Andrea and everyone at the Carbondale Chamber, The Sopris Sun, Greg and the crew at KDNK, and everyone at City Market Carbondale.

Lastly, many thanks to all of you who bought balls from us, our local National Honor Society high school students, Ascendigo, Roaring Fork Pickleball, and YouthZone! You’ve helped us raise much needed funds for these organizations as well as all our community service projects, scholarships and grants. We are indeed grateful to be a part of this wonderful community.

Carbondale Rotary Club