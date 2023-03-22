Letters – March 23, 2023

Email

Democracy in peril

It’s beyond offensive to see a failed, twice-impeached former president, Donald Trump, campaigning again for an office he so thoroughly disgraced. It’s shameful he’s even allowed to seek the presidency again considering his attempt to stay in power after losing the 2020 election, by lying about nonexistent massive voter fraud and orchestrating an insurrection/coup — and now acting as if the events of January 6, 2021 never happened. If 10 additional Republicans in the Senate had voted for conviction during Trump’s second impeachment trial for incitement of insurrection, he could have been disqualified from ever seeking office again. But they couldn’t muster the courage to do what should have been done to safeguard our democracy.

If Trump isn’t brought to justice for his many “high crimes and misdemeanors” against our nation, then the rule of law isn’t really a thing, is it?

JM Jesse

Glenwood Springs

