Letters – Jan. 12, 2023

From the Shipmans…

We are writing to thank all of those in the community who have supported us after our house burned to the ground the day before Thanksgiving.

The outpouring of love and practical help has been amazing and we feel so very grateful to all of our friends, family, neighbors and the Roaring Fork Valley community for caring for us in our time of need.

Thank you to everyone who brought by clothes, shoes, toys, toothbrushes, diapers, food and other essentials in those first few days. Thanks to everyone who sent notes of condolence and encouragement and to all those who donated money to help us rebuild.

We are in awe of the generosity of this community. Both acquaintances and total strangers alike have reached out to help.

We ran our family business, Dooley Creek Farm, from our home and a lot of equipment and supplies were destroyed in the fire. But we want to continue to produce food for this community and so we plan to continue on with the farm at full capacity and will be able to do that for the 2023 season thanks to the generous gifts sent our way.

The plan is to rebuild our home. We can’t replace all that was lost but we can move forward with hope and new dreams.

Thanks to all who have been a part of our journey of recovery.

Gratefully,

Jake and Mollie Shipman

Carbondale

Insightful

Roaring Fork Insight is an online and in-person meditation community offering practices to reduce stress and decrease your mess in a rapidly changing world. Our offerings include a practical approach to traditional Buddhist teachings for daily life application. Topics include: secular mindfulness, ritual and ceremony for environmental advocates and social change agents, and welcoming aging, sickness and death as teachers. In addition, Roaring Fork Insight invites guest teachers from other wisdom traditions to share practices that support growth and peace in our selves and in the world.

For more information and the schedule of community classes and events, please visit roaringforkinsight.org or contact us at lisa@roaringforkinsight.org

Lisa Goddard

Carbondale

