Letters – Feb. 9, 2023

Re: Thoughts to share

In a recent letter to The Sopris Sun, a writer shared her observations that school-aged children use the library computers to play violent video games, implying that shooting games lead to school shootings, and suggesting that library staff should prohibit access to these games in the library.

As the writer observed, our library is a gathering place for middle schoolers after school, particularly on early release Wednesdays. And many kids use our public computers to play an online game called “Shell Shockers”, in which the player is an armed egg fighting against other eggs with guns. The game is rated E10+, which means that the content is “generally suitable for ages 10 and up” and “may contain cartoon, fantasy or mild violence, mild language and/or minimal suggestive themes.”

We recognize that not everything accessible through our computers will be appropriate for all audiences. However, we must abide by library policy, which states that “the responsibility to choose to access or not access specific materials found in the library rests with the individual customer. No library staff member or any other person, group, or organization should restrict an individual’s access to materials. The responsibility for selecting what a minor may read or view lies solely with the parent or legal guardian.”

I know how hard it is to send kids off to school with reports of mass shootings constantly in the news and on our minds. Fortunately, research has shown no link between violent video games and mass shootings. In particular, a recent study at the University of Oxford debunked the theory, with the lead researcher stating that “despite interest in the topic by parents and policy-makers, the research has not demonstrated that there is cause for concern.”

On early release Wednesdays, and at other times throughout the week, we provide library-led activities in our Community Room, but many kids choose to spend their time on the public access computers. We’re happy to be a place that kids want to be, and we encourage families to have open discussions and set personal boundaries with their children before allowing them to visit the library on their own.

Tracy Kallassy, Carbondale Library branch manager

Diplomatic solutions for Ukraine!

Okay everyone, time to face up to the very real and looming possibility that the intensification of this Russian/Ukrainian, NATO/American, globalist proxy war has already led us into WWIII. There still may be time for diplomacy and resolution, but all of us, no matter what our political persuasion, must now fearlessly make it known to our local, state and federal officials that they must immediately find diplomatic, de-escalating solutions to stop this madness. I certainly haven’t heard anything about finding diplomatic solutions, have you?

We can’t be fooled again, can we? And now the threat is nuclear. Yes, what’s happening in Ukraine is horrifying. Putin is certainly a war criminal, and our hearts go out to these poor people, but please, step back and get a whiff of the danger we’re all in if this proxy war isn’t resolved diplomatically. I don’t pretend to know all the ins and outs of it, but I sure can smell a putrid pack of war-like, nefarious, totalitarian-minded rats scurrying around the globe. Can’t you? Their hidden networks of turd-filled nests have now infested just about every major sector of our society…

Sounds a little crazy, I know (and I sincerely hope I’m the lune), but it’s just that history is filled with super-crazies that simply want to kill people and destroy everything good. Our planet and way of life (especially in America) is just too precious and beautiful!!! We simply can’t let it be destroyed!

Please, now is the time to loudly make ALL our voices heard. Contact everyone you know to speak out to their public officials. Do whatever you can to push our politicians toward finding diplomatic solutions to end the war in Ukraine! It may be “now or never,” so don’t delay!

Jackie Chenoweth, Carbondale

Public lands

Tim McMahon, an Avon citizen employed at Beaver Creek, was fired and banned from skiing for putting a sign in the national forest (public lands) in front of a snow stake. The sign was critical of Vail Chairman Rob Katz suddenly giving employees 10 days to vacate Vail/Beaver Creek employee housing during the pandemic. (“Vail Resorts employee who posted sign in front of snow stake cam says protest got him fired,” Summit Daily, April 20, 2020)

Recently, Tim was arrested for protesting in a chicken suit carrying a sign that said “Vail Resorts informing J1’s by email that there is ample housing in the valley should be criminal.” Both cases may be headed to trial soon and are a waste of citizens’ hard earned money paying for nonsense trials. The privatization of public lands is not acceptable. Neither is using a town’s police forces as political stormtroopers which, sadly, smacks of Russia or China. (“Chicken-suited demonstrator cited for trespassing in Vail,” Vail Daily, Jan. 3, 2023)

The multinational industrial corporate ski duopoly of Vail and Aspen is not conducive to liberty and freedom. Company towns where groupthink thrives overreach way too often. Consequently, these corporate behemoths want to silence their critics, like Tim McMahon. We should all be grateful to people like the Chicken Man, as well as Michelle Siemer, Dan Herrick and Aspen’s Sandwich Board Lady for standing tall in the face of corporate bullying. And we should call for the resignation of the captured supervisor of the White River National Forest, federal bureaucrat Scott Fitzwilliams, who allows this oppressive “white terror” designed to erode our civil rights.

Public lands are public. Tim McMahon’s ban and arrest at Vail is a continuation of the political crackdown on all American citizens’ freedom of speech and expression and another intimidation of civil society. It will contribute toward more mistrust of our corporate government and hostility in society. Tim’s GoFundMe is here: www.gofundme.com/f/2zgtzg-materials-parking-and-lawyer-fees

Lee Mulcahy, Basalt

Crystal Trail

I am disheartened to read that the Forest Service has proposed construction of a “non-motorized recreation trail” on a historic wagon road and Old McClure Pass Road between Redstone and McClure Pass. At some point, we need to acknowledge that we are one of many species in these valleys, and that these corridors are critical to the longevity of the ecosystems we live here for and love.

In the spring, you can walk the Old McClure Pass Road and find multiple rocks overturned by bears coming out of hibernation and hunting for grubs, in addition to white hillsides covered in blossoms which produce the berries bears feed on before hibernation. In the winter, you will find elk bedded on this east-facing trail, saving energy by catching the first rays of a winter sunrise. How can the Forest Service say a developed trail has “no significant impact”? At this point in history, any wildlife habitat is critical wildlife habitat.

I question the development of more “non-motorized recreation trails.” These “trails” already exist. Let’s be honest, “non-motorized recreation trails” is a misnomer for “bike path.” Once this becomes a bike path, grandparents will not be walking it with their grandchildren and citizens will not be walking it with their dogs. Bikes will monopolize the trail. Grandchildren, elk, bear, moose, bobcats, and hikers will leave. Multi-use?

The trails and wagon roads as they currently exist are available to all and require no ownership of equipment. I question the equity of developing a bike path and wonder what percentage of our population is able to afford such a bike?

The new McClure Pass road is already wonderful for cycling. What happened to the Option A (keep the trail in the highway corridor) / Option B (build new trails) conversation? This feels like the initiation of the non-highway corridor option which, if continued, will include 13 river crossings with irreparable impact to the Crystal River and species, including us, who are dependent on it!

The Crystal River Valley continues to be wild and scenic. We need to keep it this way!

Please come to the public open house at Third Street Center on Wednesday, Feb. 15 to voice your concerns.

Heather Froelicher, Crystal Valley