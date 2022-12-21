Letters – Dec. 22, 2022

Email

The Salvation Army

I am honored to help Rotary members of Carbondale by ringing the bell for The Salvation Army and greeting those who stop by the red kettle in the entry to our City Market, where donations can be left for the Salvation Army.

What is it about?

The Salvation Army began in 1852 in London. Its purpose remains the same today as then when its founder, William Booth, abandoned the traditional church pulpit in favor of taking the gospel of Jesus Christ directly to the poor, the homeless, the hungry and the destitute. Within 10 years, there were many followers in the streets joining the “fight for the souls of lost men and women” under the name “The Christian Mission.”

Later, Booth read a printer’s proof of the mission’s annual report and noticed the description of a “volunteer army” and he penned The Salvation Army. Their message spread rapidly gaining a foothold in America, and soon after Canada, Australia, France, Switzerland, India, South Africa, Iceland and Germany. Today it serves in 131 countries, offering the message of God’s healing and hope to all those in need.

The local Salvation Army headquarters is in Glenwood Springs. Donations are tax deductible. Thereby, you can “put a present under someone’s tree today or a roof over someone’s head tomorrow.” By calling 970-945-6986, you can find a variety of ways to give. In the meantime, see you at our local market.

Adele Hause, Carbondale

National Mentoring Month

As the president of the board of directors for the Buddy Program, I want to take a minute to share my enthusiasm for all that 2023 has in store for our organization! The coming year marks the 50th anniversary of our locally-created mentoring program AND the start of an expansion into the Glenwood Springs community.

We’ve heard it from parents, youth serving organizations, educators and the community at-large that the need for mentoring in Glenwood exists. We also know that mentoring works. It results in better social and emotional outcomes for local youth; it results in youth who are more engaged and who aspire to pursue education and careers with passion and excitement … who have a trusted adult with whom they can share those aspirations and dreams! Mentors are a critical piece of the community fabric.

In addition to being the president of the board of directors, I’m also a Big Buddy. I’ve seen first-hand what mentoring can do for a child. And there’s no denying this Valley’s youth deserve our best effort to support them. Mentoring can help youth as they go through challenging life transitions, including dealing with stressful changes at home or transitioning to adulthood.

In this community, there is no such thing as “someone else’s child.” We’re all in this together. January is National Mentoring Month. Let’s get to work.

Contact the Buddy Program at buddyprogram.org or 970-920-2130 to see how you can get involved.

Mark Iola, Buddy Program

The best gift of all

Affordable Housing…We need it, we want it and we will have it. Not many places can say that so resolutely as we can in Carbondale, but 2022 has brought us this gift.

Now it’s up to us to make sure we create something that is authentic to who we are; that is inclusive, not exclusive. That not only provides an array of affordable housing options, but allows us to imagine a creative, commercial core that provides a vision to keep our downtown vibrant, innovative and interesting.

We have this opportunity because the lead developer of this project is a nonprofit that has been working with communities all over the country since 1979, creating affordable spaces that remain affordable in perpetuity. Artspace has no agenda, except to listen to our community and help us build spaces that speak to who we are. Yes, they have the word Art in their name and yes, they design spaces that do speak to the creative sector, but the end result is open to anyone. We are all creative beings and we all deserve to live in the town that we love.

Thankfully, our town and the Carbondale Creative District had some foresight. By being a creative district, certified by the state, we had an opportunity to participate in a program called “Space to Create,” which allowed Artspace to become familiar with Carbondale.

What we build now is up to us. Many exciting conversations have begun and more will be forthcoming. This will not be a process that takes place behind closed doors. It will not be a project that promises one thing and then delivers another. It is a project that will have transparency, local participation and a 21st century vision. Thank you to the town of Carbondale for understanding the unique gift we have before us and thank you to all of you — in advance — who, I hope, will participate in bringing a holistic, authentic project to our downtown. 2023 is already looking super exciting for keeping Carbondale real.

Amy Kimberly, Carbondale

Wolves

Last week’s scuttlebutt quoting Wild Earth Guardians on the Draft Wolf Reintroduction Plan was disappointing. A fair assessment would recognize the SAG [stakeholder advisory group] and TWG [technical working group] volunteers’ countless hours, hard work and compromise as they attempted to find a solution that could allow wolves and ranchers, outfitters and elk to thrive.

The plan proposes impact-based management where the focus is not on population numbers, but on leaving wolves alone where they are not a problem and killing the few that are if standard deterrents do not work.

There are people who have lamented the loss of cattails and blackbirds, fallen to development. Ranches provide critical habitat to many plants, birds and animals. Many songbirds are going extinct. In the big picture, ranching landscapes are vital. What have we gained if we get wolves and lose a dozen more songbirds to housing development? Why not go with a plan that attempts to balance wolves, many other species and ranches?

Marj Perry, Carbondale

Mineral withdrawal

I attended the public meeting about the proposed Thompson Divide administrative mineral withdrawal at the Carbondale Firehouse last week and wanted to say a sincere thank you to the staff from the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management for visiting our community and providing us with more information about the process.

The meeting was standing-room-only and people in attendance were overwhelmingly in support of the proposed withdrawal, which would prevent new oil and gas leasing in the Thompson Divide for 20 years. There was a moment when the crowd was asked who in the room supported protecting the Thompson Divide and nearly everyone raised their hand or rose to their feet — truly powerful.

The public lands of the Thompson Divide are special to each and every one of us in this community, whether you’re a rancher, recreationalist, hunter or hiker. All of us can think of a special memory or favorite place on this landscape. These lands also provide critical habitat for many wildlife species and help fuel our local economy.

I am excited about this new opportunity to protect the Divide from oil and gas development for the next 20 years. There’s a comment process currently open through the Bureau of Land Management until Jan. 17, and I encourage all of my friends and neighbors to participate and voice your support for the withdrawal! This is the beginning of a longer process, and we need to let the agencies know at every opportunity that our community remains Unified for the Thompson Divide.

You can submit comments through Wilderness Workshop using their template on their Take Action page on their website, www.wildernessworkshop.org, or directly to the Bureau of Land Management via email at BLM_CO_Thompson_Divide@blm.gov

Morgan Williams, Satank

Big corporations ruin everything

I don’t do my Christmas shopping on Amazon or at Walmart. I prefer local shops, particularly consignment, Carbondale Arts’ “Deck the Walls” or KDNK’s “Labor of Love” silent auction. I don’t shop for groceries at City Market or Whole Foods. I shop at Mana Foods. I don’t eat at the Village Inn. I eat at the Village Smithy. I don’t go to the movies at Movieland. I go to the Crystal Theater. I don’t read the Aspen Times (except on Tuesday when Colson’s column is in there). I read the Aspen Daily News.

Buy local. You’ll pay more because smaller retailers deal with less volume, but it’s worth the extra to keep our neighbors’ businesses thriving. And stay away from big box stores. They’re always run by large corporations so they don’t know you and you don’t know them. The big boys’ marketing doesn’t tell them what you want, need or can afford and you don’t know if you can trust them. Since big money is behind them, you probably can’t.

Fred Malo Jr., Carbondale

We’ve been there

Unease over others’ opinions and judgment ebbs over time. After seeing societies react poorly to inconvenience and foreseeable change, one tends to become more tolerant and amenable to sharing experience. Through the years, I too have been faced with the challenges life consigns.

I remember being broke at Christmas one year after grocery shopping and paying bills; then writing a post-dated check to make sure I could provide a nice holiday for my family. There were days I was able to put $3 of gas in my tank and others when I could fill it. I’ve had $12 to feed myself for a week and have had $100 to go out for a nice meal. I’ve had a pantry full of food and weeks the unheated space sat empty. I’ve been to stores and checked out worry-free or, after a discreet estimate, have had to put things back. I’ve paid bills on time and in full and have had to pay minimums late. I’ve donated generously to charitable causes and have had to ask for a loan.

We’ve all had ups and downs in life. Some certainly more than others, who may be masking past hardships that will never be revealed. Each person is just trying to make it. No one is better than anyone else and I’m troubled by those who think they are. No matter how lavish your lifestyle, tech driven your wheels or how much green sits in your accounts we all bleed red and will finally fade from view. Death has no discrimination, and neither should life. Be kind to others no matter who. We’re all here to serve. Be respectful, show compassion, mute the negativity and make amends. A supersized ego won’t get you anywhere. Stay humble. And, in this New Year, find faith in humanity.

Happy Holidays from Level Seven.

Lani Kitching

Carbondale

Having a say

Have you seen the signs? The green and white “Take a Minute” yard signs along our most heavily used streets have been given a voice with new radar-speed-signifying signs that have been installed on Grand Avenue in Glenwood Springs. Motorists exceeding the speed limit see “Slow Down/Too Fast” and mindful drivers complying with the limit see “Thank You.”

These signs speak volumes for everyone along and on the road. Surely drivers can empathize.

Please, Take a Minute, think about it and slow down in towns.

Wishing everyone safe travels,

Diane Reynolds

Take a Minute/Slow Down in Town

Letter policy: Please limit your letters to 500 words. We are committed to including all perspectives in The Sopris Sun. If your letter does not appear, it may be because of space limitations in the paper or because other letters we printed expressed the same idea or point of view. Letters are due by noon on the Monday before we go to print.