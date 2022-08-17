Letters – Aug. 18, 2022

Email

Chacos memorial

The memorial for Chris and Terry Chacos was such a beautiful event filled with so many wonderful stories filled with love and laughter. It was a walk back to the years even before their lives in Carbondale began with the establishment of the Village Smithy.

Years of their lives were represented in hundreds of photographs and attendees were invited to share a precious memory. It was a delight to see so many long-time Carbondalians come together to celebrate two people who touched not only each of their lives but also left a legacy for an entire town.

To me, they were the patriarch and matriarch of Carbondale. So many of the current residents never had the opportunity to know this amazing duo, but they can see and feel the impact they had on our town. It not only exists in street lights, flower pots and trees, but in Carbondale’s sense of community.

The Smithy brought a community of diverse people together. They welcomed everyone and treated them with the warmth and care of extended family. That sentiment was evident in the reciprocal gratitude that flowed between family and attendees at the gathering.

Thank you to Charlie and Andrea Chacos and all the speakers and organizers of this gathering. They say that these occasions are for the healing of those left behind with grieving hearts and loving memories. You brought that much-needed opportunity to all of us. Chris and Terry are so deeply missed and carried in the hearts of many.

Sue Rollyson Persiko

Crystal Valley

Bears in town

Dear town dwellers,

Please be aware of keeping yourself, home and the bears safe. There is a 19-month-old bear roaming the Crystal Village area coming up from the river to our yards. It’s old enough to be on its own but is not savvy of the risks in getting too close to human habitat.

1. It’s time to put away bird seed and suet ‘til the bears hibernate. Don’t leave family picnic ingredients out on your deck or patio.

2. If you have a compost pile, the Division of Wildlife recommends you surround it either with an electric fence or bear boards.

3. Bear boards are boards with nails hammered in that you place with the nail points sticking up around the compost heap or at entryways. The official I spoke with said these work quite well. We have a toddler in the family so it won’t work for us.

4. Use your voice. My neighbor yelled at the bear near my compost pile and it ran away.

5. It is against the law to fire a gun in town limits.

6. Black bears do not attack people. Please use prevention rather than dangerous force. We are in their territory and we need to respect these beautiful life forms with which we share our fragile planet.

Check guidelines from the Division of Wildlife to keep you and the bear safe at www./bit.ly/CPWBearSafety

Thanks. Happy summer to you all!

Illène Pevec

Carbondale

Climate-friendly gardens

What can we do in some small way to mitigate the effects of climate change? We can garden. Instead of sterile lawns, we can grow food and select plants that attract pollinators, butterflies and birds.

As our planet heats up, we can protect the ability of soil to capture carbon and learn about seed and plant varieties that are more resistant to heat and require less water. We can plant native, fruit-bearing shrubs and create habitat for wildlife.

Roaring Fork 350 is initiating a conversation about the importance of gardens in confronting climate change and is offering a small (free) walking tour to visit a variety of gardens in Crystal Village, Carbondale.

You are invited to join the tour to visit a few climate-friendly gardens and start envisioning the kind of garden you would choose to replace part of your lawn. In advance of the walking tour, we can all consult Green America’s “climate victory gardens” (www.greenamerica.org) and Doug Tallamy’s concept of a “Homegrown National Park” in which yards are turned into conservation corridors that provide wildlife habitats.

Join us at 9 a.m. at Miners’ Park on Saturday, Aug. 27, to walk the garden route and let the “climate-free garden conversation” begin.

Ann Johnson, Carbondale

Slow Down in Town

School is now back in session. The combined students/teachers and staff from Aspen to Rifle equals some 12,500 commuters.

Please plan accordingly. The 8:30 a.m. start-time may coincide with daily commutes. As the ratio of asphalt to vehicles grows smaller, allow more time to reach destinations. Take A Minute, think about it, our drive isn’t what it used to be.

Diane Reynolds

Take a Minute/Slow Down in Town

Farm lending up

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, growth in 10th Federal Reserve Bank District services has slowed and farm lending is up. The paradox to keep in mind is that from January through June, consumer credit demand produced nearly 110 million credit inquiries nationwide.

Colorado is in the 10th District, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City also covers Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Wyoming, the western third of Missouri and the northern half of New Mexico.

The Kansas City Fed July Services Survey revealed growth slowed in July, and to expect future activity to somewhat rebound.

The slower revenue/sales July pace was driven by decreased activity in transportation, auto, health services, education and retail trade. Also, there were lower sales, capital expenditures, wages and benefits and employment indexes. Most firms reported the geography they pulled workers (69.4%) from stayed the same over the past year.

As for farm lending, there is rebound from the pullback in recent years that could grow more in coming months as the higher cost of many major inputs become fully realized. Yet higher production costs could squeeze profit margins and drive higher demand for credit.

Average maturities on livestock and farm equipment loans increased from last year and were above the recent historical average, while maturities on operating loans remained steady.

Commercial bank farm lending expanded in the second quarter. The average size of non-real estate farm loans increased nearly 50% over the past 10 years with increases in costs and in some cases an increase in the size and scale of farm operations.

Best wishes,

Emzy Veazy III, Aspen