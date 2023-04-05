Letters – April 6, 2023

Email

Correction: Antoinette Brasier’s last name was misspelled in the byline for her piece in last week’s paper, “Swatting mocks a very real problem.”

Donate Life Month

April is the 20th Anniversary of National Donate Life Month (NDLM). This month honors and celebrates current and past organ, eye, tissue donors and welcomes and encourages new ones.

This year, the staff at the Chris Klug Foundation (CKF), a national nonprofit located in Aspen which promotes organ, eye and tissue donation awareness, has collaborated with Donor Alliance, the organ procurement organization for Colorado, to recognize NDLM within local towns and cities.

Collectively, we have reached out to a number of places in the state, encouraging each to adopt a proclamation recognizing NDLM. CKF would like to acknowledge and thank the Town of Carbondale (TOC) for being the first town in Colorado to adopt this proclamation in 2023.

We deeply appreciate the recognition and support for our lifesaving message and mission, and are grateful to the TOC for taking the time and making the effort to make it publicly known.

There are over 100,000 children and adults on the transplant waitlist in the United States. A new person is added every nine minutes, and 17 people die every day while awaiting a transplant. While 95% of Americans say they agree with organ donation, only about 54% actually register. Colorado leads the way with 67% registered.

This NDLM, talk to your friends and family about organ, eye and tissue donation. Visit www.chrisklugfoundation.org to read inspirational stories, learn the facts and register if that’s a decision that feels right to you. Finally, make sure your loved ones know what your decision is, and make sure you know theirs. For more information, or if you would like to get involved, please contact Jessi at jessi@chrisklugfoundation.org

Live Life, Give Life

Chris Klug Foundation

Spring is here, soon the weather will remember

It has been a wonderful winter with all the moisture and cold; like when I first got here 30 years ago. Does this past season represent encouragement from Mother Earth that we are doing sustainable deeds that benefit the earth? Looking around the world, we indeed are blessed here in the Colorado Rockies.

MANA Foods began the Spring season with its 72-hour non-stop reading supporting the earth and our community here in Carbondale. I volunteered as a sales clerk there during this celebration. It was the best experience ever watching the readers come in. Some were hesitant and unsure what they volunteered for, but having a chance to talk to several readers after they read brightened my day and I am sure the whole town.

The spring and summer seasons are underway, and my suggestion for all the new people who have arrived in this great place to live, is to participate in the local celebrations. Many celebrations define where we come from, and remind us of where we want to stay to be a healthy, sustainable community supporting the planet.

MANA Foods supports sustainability for many items you purchase. One is called their bulk section filled with organic nuts, rice, beans and much more. You bring your jars or containers in and fill them. This habit means less packaging and lower costs to you, the customer.

Sustainability is important at every level, so let us start at home with our food.

Let us make this a great year together.

Paramroop Khalsa

New Castle

