Letters – April 27, 2023

Waving the red flag

I’m with the Republicans on this one: no need for a national “red flag” law. I don’t trust the government. But, unlike the Republicans, I don’t think these things should be left to the states either. As a poet, I try to see things from the long view, and, as seen from space, this is clearly a species-level problem.

Red flag laws empower officials to temporarily take guns away from any “individuals who show signs of being a threat to themselves or to others.” These words make a pretty good working definition of the history and current status of Homo sapiens sapiens. So, the only question becomes: who are the officials who collect the guns?

I suggest humanity turns over all its weapons to the trees, perhaps to sequoias or bristlecone pines. These organisms are long-lived, mentally stable and rarely, if ever, act impetuously. And, even if, like us, they become intoxicated by their own power, their lack of opposable thumbs provides a further safeguard.

Please contact your congressional representatives today and ask them to support my “Firearms to the Forest” initiative. It may be our last hope.

Tony Alcantara, Carbondale(ish)

Child care

Child care access continues to be an issue in the Roaring Fork Valley. I am fortunate to have spots for my children, but know so many families that struggle to find safe, reliable, quality child care in this community. Blue Lake and Little Blue Preschools are dedicated to making a difference for local families by expanding their programs in the community. Little Blue Preschool opened in 2015 and now seeks to expand and continue serving the families and kids in Carbondale. Unfortunately, they have come up against a number of hurdles during the rezoning process with the Town of Carbondale.

I am a parent of two children at Little Blue Preschool and I work three blocks away. Having the school located in the Town of Carbondale is the reason that I chose this school for my children. Not only is it near my work, but it is also within a community where they can walk to parks, go on walking field trips to local businesses and attractions, and be a part of the community they live in.

I grew up in the Roaring Fork Valley and have seen how the “urban sprawl” has changed our lifestyle. We get in the car to get groceries, go to eat, go to the bank, do practically anything. We go online to purchase clothing, schedule services, and conduct everyday chores. This is what has become normal instead of seeing a vibrant town center with people walking to parks, or going to an actual bank, going to the library, or to a farmer’s market. I want my children to know what a town/community actually means.

The expansion of Little Blue Preschool would add essential child care spaces in a community and valley that is growing faster than our infrastructure can handle. We are in desperate need of additional child care. There is a long waitlist to get into any day care center in the Valley, and when you do get a spot, it is often not for enough days or the days you need. Families are often left piecing together inconsistent child care for their kids until they are two or three years old, which is both logistically difficult and developmentally challenging. If we expect to grow our community in terms of businesses and workers, we need child care for our children’.

To the Town of Carbondale — as a lifetime local and parent of two, I urgently ask you to approve the expansion of Little Blue Preschool.

Vicky Bogner, Glenwood Springs

Editor’s note: Carbondale’s Planning & Zoning Commission scheduled a public hearing for Little Blue Preschool’s expansion at 7pm on Thursday, April 27, at Town Hall and on Zoom.

Live poetry lives!

Beware the Poets. Come join in the revival of the Aspen Poets’ Society on Saturday, May 6, from 4:30 to 6pm at Explore Booksellers, featuring musical artist Dylan Starrs, an open mic for poets and storytellers of all ages, plus guest poet Tori Miner. Those who sign up for the open mic will be given five minutes to share their words. The event is free and the public is invited.

The Aspen Poets’ Society plans to schedule a few Live Poetry Nights yearly, once again providing the Roaring Fork Valley community, and beyond, an intimate stage for the spoken word.

Live Poetry Night began at Zélé Café in 2006 and moved to the Hotel Lenado, then Victoria’s Espresso and Wine Bar, and lastly the Mountain Chalet where the most recent gathering was held in October 2018. Restrictions of the pandemic delayed revitalizing the group for over four years.

The Board of the Aspen Poets’ Society, Ink

Lisa Max Zimet and Kim Nuzzo, co-founders

Marjorie DeLuca, vice president

Stop-light racing

If we adopt this driving strategy, we’ll get lots of practice. Between Glenwood Springs and Aspen there are over 39 traffic lights. Who knew?

Experience teaches us that these lights are not timed to “greenlight” motorists who speed.

Stop-light racers will reduce their fuel efficiency, burn up more cash, impact the life of their brakes and then be laughed at by other motorists at the next red light.

Next time out, consider driving with the “flow.” The benefits might be astounding for everyone.

Diane Reynolds

Take A Minute/Slow Down in Town

RFK Jr. 2024

Is America HungerGamesX? Ask yourself who the real enemy is? Whistle blower Jake Teixeira, who told the truth about government troops being on the ground in Ukraine unconstitutionally? Or the military industrial complex’s puppet, Joe Biden, and Washington D.C.’s secret government behind closed doors? “Trust us,” the elites say. Nope. Vote Robert F. Kennedy (RFK) Jr. 2024.

Lee Mulcahy

