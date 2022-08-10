La Placita open its doors to all

Email

Carbondale has a new mini-market that includes a carniceria, plus authentic food made from scratch that includes tacos, tortas and pupusas.

With more than 40 year of combined experience as butchers, most of which in the Roaring Fork Valley, Geovanny Martinez and Juan Carlos Hernandez — friends for 15 years — decided to open this business “to serve the public in the best way possible, with delight,” said Hernandez. For both, it’s their first time opening a business.

“He’s like a father to me,” said Martinez, referring to Hernandez. “He’s the best person that I could have found for this project.”

“The same to him,” responded Hernandez. “I couldn’t have chosen a better partner. We are happy with the business, it’s started well.”

The dream to open their own store has been in development for a year. “La Placita is a Latino mini-market where you’ll find many Central American products, from El Salvador to Guatemala to Honduras,” explained Martinez. “We know what people need and what people want.”

They sell pinatas, ceramics, fruits, vegetables and spices not found in City Market, like purslane and papalo, cheeses and — of course — all kinds of meat. They even sell marinating steaks ready to grill.

“We’re approachable in that way,” said Hernandez. They will do specific meat cuts according to what a client wants. And, they sell sea food including fish, shrimp, octopus and blue crab.

The name “La Placita” comes from “a small plaza” — a social place where all are welcome to enjoy and find things of interest.

From the kitchen comes a unique and authentic flavor, with salsas made in house, plus tortillas made fresh the moment a hungry customer orders a taco.

You can also send money to other countries at La Placita because, as Martinez said, “we know the needs of hispanic people.”

La Placita is located near the old City Market, south of the 133 roundabout. It’s open every day, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

They’re open late because some people work late and “want to order chicharrones (pork rinds), something quick to eat,” concluded Martinez. “Here we have all the basics for a meal. We have tortillas, salsas, guacamole, chicharrones, and daily-prepared cuts of meat.”

You can learn more by searching “La Placita Carniceria Carbondale” on Facebook, where special deals are announced, or by calling 970-963-7003.