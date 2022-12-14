Email

December 9, 1951 – November 25, 2022

Karen Crawford, 70, passed away peacefully in her daughter’s home in Denver from complications of cancer on Nov. 25, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving family. Karen moved to Carbondale where she and her husband, Alex, became an integral part of the community and raised two daughters, Kendra Crawford Rippe and Lexi Crawford.

Karen was born on Dec. 9, 1951, in Bennington, Vermont to Betty Ekland McLemore and Robert McLemore. She was raised in Vermont and graduated from Western Colorado University in Gunnison, where she met Alex, in 1976. They married at the Carbondale Community United Methodist Church in 1980.

Karen worked as an account manager at Colorado Mountain College in Carbondale for 27 years, where she also taught fitness classes. She also held positions with the Aspen Skiing Company, Alpine Bank and Stewart Title.

Everyone who knew Karen realizes how giving she was — always willing to lend a helping hand. She was a devoted wife, loving Mom, involved “Grammy” to Monroe and Adelaide Rippe, and best friend to many. She will also be remembered as a beautiful skier, avid hiker, legendary yard sale shopper, voracious reader and Kabala student. Her quick quips, beautiful smile and loving heart will be missed. You can honor Karen by thinking of her when you schuss down Snowmass on a powder day, hike Red Hill or recycle through a yard sale.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring.