Judge Paul Metzger sets precedent of fairness

Judge Paul Metzger has served as the county court judge for the Ninth Judicial District since 2003 and is preparing to step down Oct. 1.

Metzger was born on a naval base in Whidbey Island, Washington, where his father was a flier with the Navy. He grew up in Littleton, Colorado where he graduated from high school. At a young age, he enjoyed having a good time with his friends and developed a love for playing tennis.

He ventured back to the West Coast for his first year of college, but returned — not least of all, to be closer to his high school sweetheart who attended Colorado State University (and who later joined him in matrimony). He finished his undergraduate degree in political science at the University of Colorado and went on to Denver University for law school.

Metzger’s first job after law school was with the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office in Colorado Springs. “I had an ongoing interest in criminal law and decided that getting that courtroom and trial experience … would be something really valuable as well as rewarding,” he told The Sopris Sun.

He eventually set his sights on private practice, in part to cut out his wife’s long commute for work at the Children’s Hospital in Denver. But first, they went on an adventure … traveling Western Europe in a pop-top minivan for six months.

They then returned to Littleton — where it all began. His wife resumed work at Children’s Hospital and Metzger volunteered for former State Representative Phil Pankey while looking for a position in private practice. Pankey introduced Metzger to a fellow state representative, Scott McInness, who had a private practice here in the Roaring Fork Valley at the time.

After working with McInness, who went on to the U.S. House of Representatives, Metzger operated his own law office. Then, in 1999, he became the part-time municipal court judge in New Castle. “I found the judges I practiced in front of to be people I had a great deal of respect for and was inspired by,” recalled Metzger.

Not much later, Metzger underwent the rigorous selection process — which, in his case, entailed meeting with Governor Bill Owens (twice) — to become the Garfield County Court Judge of the state’s Ninth Judicial District — a title he’s held honorably ever since.

“Sometimes I really miss being an advocate. I enjoyed that part of things very much, during the time I was prosecuting and in private practice,” he stated. “But, I also really like being in a position where I can try to weigh the arguments that are being made and try to come up with a conclusion or resolution that satisfies my sense of justice and fairness.”

Metzger does not take the responsibility lightly and often applies much time, thought and research before reaching a decision. “We all have built in biases,” he said. “I try to be aware and conscious of the need to treat everybody fairly and with respect — and hopefully be perceived that way.”

“I really think that people are generally good and make bad decisions at times,” he added. “I do really want to focus on the positives with a particular individual and give them encouragement as they go forward. Nevertheless, sometimes there have to be consequences for the decisions they’ve made and some of the harm that they may have caused to others.”

With some exceptions, the determination of guilt generally falls on a jury if the accused hasn’t already admitted guilt. “Trial by jury is part of our constitution,” began Metzger, “and having a trial by a jury of one’s peers is something that I think really does help give all of us a sense that the outcome is not one that is coming down to just one person’s opinion, the government’s opinion or the defense’s position. It is something — although perhaps imperfect — that is still a wonderful way of dealing with difficult issues that have to be decided.”

While there have been vacancies at the district court level, Metzger felt that county court was a great niche for him. “The level of cases that we deal with, the number of cases that we deal with and the large amount of personal interaction with people that are not represented by attorneys is something that I find really rewarding,” he said. Pretty early on however, Metzger took on the juvenile delinquency docket, which typically occurs in district court.

When asked what he’ll miss most, Metzger replied, “The people,” from the court clerks and fellow judges to those who appear before him.

Metzger and his wife intend to hit the road, air or sea and adventure as they once did, but you may still see him around as he considers Glenwood Springs his home.

On Aug. 8, the Ninth Judicial District Nominating Commission selected nominees Katharine Johnson of Snowmass Village and Angela Roff of Glenwood Springs, one of whom will take over for Metzger. In accordance with the Colorado Constitution, the governor has 15 days from Aug. 9 to appoint one of these finalists as the next Garfield County court judge.