John Nieslanik March 15, 1932 – February 9, 2023

John Nieslanik passed away on Feb. 9 at 7:50pm, while listening to the rosary with his loving wife at his home on his ranch in Carbondale. In his final days, he was surrounded by his loving family.

John was born to John Sr. and Mary Nieslanik on March 15, 1932 at home in Spring Valley, Glenwood Springs. He served in the Korean War and was a member of the 5th armored division. He served as a foot soldier on the front line. When discharged, he was a sergeant with honors.

After returning home, he married Cecile Linda Letey on June 9, 1956. Together they had four children.

John was an honest, hardworking lover of the land, always happy and willing to help others. His faith meant everything to him. He was a staple in Carbondale and the Roaring Fork Valley. He served on many boards and committees, his most recent being senior housing in Carbondale. He and his family have ranched on the east mesa since 1956 to the present.

His first loving wife, Cecile, passed away on Sept. 28, 1994. On March 23, 2002, he married Theresa M. Smith. Theresa is truly a saint in the way she took care of our dad, and we are truly grateful to her.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Bernard and Bob, sisters, Betty, Beasy, Dorothy, Adeline and Katie, and his step-daughter, Melinda Smith.

He is survived by his brothers, Paul (Celia), Ray (Elaine) and Jim (Sharon), sister, Francis Mattivi, and children, Mark, Marty (Jerilyn), Mike (Lisa), Matt (Heather), stepdaughter Erica Chadwick (Rama) and sons, Manaia, Kurai and Manakurai, six grandchildren, Parker (Cara), Johnny, Nate, Maddie, Meg, Kaid, as well as two great-grandchildren, Colby and Karson.

You are invited to join the family —

Monday, Feb. 20

6pm viewing

6:30pm for a rosary

Farnum – Holt Funeral Home, GWS

Tuesday, Feb. 21

10am viewing

10:30am rosary

11am – memorial mass

Saint Mary of the Crown Catholic Church, Carbondale

Interment to follow mass at Hillcrest Cemetery; reception to follow the mass and/or interment at The Orchard, 110 Snowmass Drive, Carbondale.

Memorial contributions can be sent in John’s name to:

Saint Mary of the Crown (religious education for youth and adults)

397 White Hill Road

Carbondale, CO 81623

Carbondale Housing Authority

1250 Hendrick Drive

Carbondale, CO 81623