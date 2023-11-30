Editor’s note: Clarke is the co-chair of The Sopris Sun’s board of directors.

There are so many great reasons to be proud of the publication you are holding in your hands. Less than six weeks after our local newspaper of 34 years was scrapped by corporate owners, a group of Carbondale citizens quickly gathered together and created The Sopris Sun. And, to ensure we would never again lose our community newspaper, they made it a nonprofit. That was early 2009, and we have grown in important ways since then.

Here for you

As a nonprofit newspaper, we exist to serve our community – to inform, engage and empower. Our commitment to providing high quality, award-winning journalism is fueled not by commercial interests but by dedication to public service. This commitment is a labor of love for our board members, our employees and our individual freelance contributors. Our reporters watchdog Garfield County commissioner meetings as well as Carbondale and Basalt town council meetings, the school board and so much more. Our talented staff and team of reporters, photographers, graphic artists and illustrators provide vital local and regional coverage every week. The Sopris Sun is pleased to reflect the cultural abundance of our valley, including “Works in Progress” to showcase the endeavors of local writers and artists. And, drum roll, we’re in the midst of rolling out our new and improved bilingual website.

Looking good

Larry Day, Sofie Koski (an alumni of our youth journalism program) and Brian Colley bring their special brand of creativity to the paper and consistently make us look so good. Then there’s our volunteer proofreader since 2010, Lee Beck. She keeps us on our toes and grammatically correct. Our talented team of writers work many hours to tell our stories and keep us informed; they are the real backbone of the organization. Watch for their bylines and thank them when you see stories or columns you appreciate. After each week’s edition is sent to press, Frederick Kirschbaum drives to the printer in Gypsum to pick up and deliver the paper on time to 125 locations from Glenwood to Aspen, regardless of weather or conditions in Glenwood Canyon. Volunteers then carry the paper up the Crystal to Redstone and Marble. While you sip coffee and read the Thursday morning newspaper, James Steindler is producing the Sopris Sun’s online newsletter that links you to all the week’s stories and more. Did I mention we received an astounding fifteen awards this year from the Colorado Press Association? This is an unprecedented amount of recognition, especially for a small independent nonprofit newspaper. Wow!

El Sol poster child

In 2021, Sopris Sun Editor Raleigh Burleigh created our Spanish section, el Sol del Valle, which is also printed by the Aspen Daily News and appears from Aspen to Rifle as a stand-alone publication. Skilled Latino writers and columnists have come into our fold, sharing perspective and enhancing coverage of the Latino community. Last year, a cohort of eight local news organizations met to improve news service to local Spanish speakers. The cohort selected el Sol del Valle to spearhead this effort and this year voted to allocate grant money in support of a full-time editor position for el Sol, currently held by Vanessa Porras.

Mentoring young journalists

Three years ago we launched our very popular Youth Journalism Program. Students receive hands-on professional training from local working journalists, photographers, illustrators and other special guests. Contributing Editor James Steindler oversees the program, and student works appear regularly on our pages. Independent journalism is vital to the foundation of our democracy, and mentoring young journalists ultimately benefits us all. It’s no accident that freedom of the press is part of the First Amendment.

On the radio

Thursday afternoon at 4pm tune in to KDNK to hear in-depth interviews during our radio program, “Everything Under the Sun,” which starts and ends with the tune “Here Comes the Sun” played by our own Ken Pletcher. On Sunday evenings, “El Sol Habla,” our Spanish radio program, takes the airwaves.

Sustaining nonprofit journalism

Advertising sales and grants cover less than 80% of the escalating costs of producing a newspaper. It takes $10,000 each week to bring you this newspaper and Executive Director Todd Chamberlin works tirelessly to gather advertisers, sponsors and donors. It requires the support and commitment of our community members to make it happen. Our Honorary Publishers pledge $1,000 or more every year. The balance comes from people like you who support The Sopris Sun and know the importance of independent journalism. We could not do this without your help.

Tax deductible donations can be given online at www.soprisun.com/donate or mailed to PO Box 399, Carbondale, CO 81623. Every dollar invested in our newspaper is an investment in the wellbeing of our community, and through Dec. 31 we have matching grant funds to multiply what you provide. We are proud to continue delivering this essential service and grateful for your generosity.