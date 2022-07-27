Horsin’ around in Carbondale

Email

Carbondale is indisputably a great place to horse around in the summer and, as seen here, there are many different equine activities to either participate in or enjoy as an observer. In addition to Thursday rodeos, there are hunter-jumper shows and lessons at Strang Ranch, monthly gymkhana competitions at the rodeo arena, arena polo lessons at the Aspen Valley Polo Club and a lot more. Just being around horses makes you smile, and some of us just love to hug them!

The Sopris Gymkhana Club continues its summer series with three events left on Aug. 13, Sept. 17 and Oct. 1 at the Carbondale Rodeo grounds. The next horse show at the Strang Ranch takes place August 6 and 7.



Teegan Rice on her horse, Waffles.



Young spectators Kingsley and Landers Thorn watching the Gymkhana on July 9.



Leon Marchand takes home a ribbon.



Stella Shoemaker rides Roo at the Strang Ranch on July 10.



A miniature-horse foal munches on a tree branch.



Young polo players took to the arena on July 16 at the Aspen Valley Polo Club.