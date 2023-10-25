Have you Herd?

Email

On Oct. 20, the Nieslanik family, friends, horses and dogs moooved their cattle through the roundabout and over Colorado Avenue, which has always been a treat for the Carbondale community. As always, when they heard the “mooing,” residents and workers poured out of their homes and offices to enjoy the bi-annual event which brings them a taste of the past. There were a few stuck in traffic who didn’t appreciate the delay, and someone complained about a piece of cow manure on their new car. As the years go on, the drive takes more time because the riders and cows have to dodge more buildings and vehicles — which have to wait for them to pass. Clockwise from top: Moving along, managing four-legged traffic on Highway 133, horsing around, taking a break, Matt Nieslanik and his horse share a moment. Photos and text by Jane Bachrach



Heading home.



Passing up coffee and gasoline.



Horsing around and taking a break.



Matt Nieslanik and his horse share a moment.