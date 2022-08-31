Hats and helmets… for a good cause

Email

It was party time in Carbondale last weekend as two events were held to raise money for good causes.

On Friday evening, Cowboy Up held their annual barbecue and dance in downtown Carbondale on the Fourth Street Plaza. This year’s beneficiary was the Roaring Fork Sports Foundation which supports Roaring Fork High School athletes.

The annual Summer Polo Charity Classic took place on Sunday at the Aspen Valley Polo Club, outside of Carbondale. The fundraiser was a benefit for the Aspen Valley Hospital Foundation and featured a polo match and elegant lunch.

Although the vibe was different at each party, fun was had by all!