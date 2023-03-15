Green is the New Black’s ‘Mirror Mirror’ in photos

Email

Photos by Will Sardinsky and Jane Bachrach

Carbondale Arts has done it again! All three nights of the Green is the New Black Fashion Extravaganza were sold out. “Mirror Mirror” was especially dialed after a three-year hiatus following 2020’s cancellation the night before opening, due to COVID-19. Designers, dancers, artists and audiences mingled in a wild retelling of classic fairytales, framing 28 fantastic fashion lines with an eye toward upcycling and environmental consciousness. The major fundraiser raised a lot of fun, as always.

Julie Divilbiss rocking a mohawk by Yoli Laguerre. Photo by Will Sardinsky

Delia Bolster (left) and Caroline Iles (right) in their line, “Slutty Baby Goes West (on I-70 for Playtime).” Photo by Will Sardinsky

Sammy Altenau (left) walks with Rachel Gillespie (right) in Hoohah’s line. Photo by Will Sardinsky

Leah Swan in “Occult Alliance” by Dena Barnes. Photo by Will Sardinsky

Caitlin Evans as Snow White and Jen Campbell as the Wolf

Annabelle Stableford during the pre-show aerials. Photo by Jane Bachrach

Wes Boyd and Emma Martin in Ira Sherman’s metallic lingerie. Photo by Jane Bachrach

Jessica Owings in “Skye | Aire” by Skye Barker Maa. Photo by Jane Bachrach

Sam Stableford dances with Rochelle Norwood in Norwood’s “Land of Peace.” Photo by Jane Bachrach

Flaco Flava from Fort Collins shared their hip hop dances. Photo by Jane Bachrach

Models wear clothing by Laura Stover made from decommissioned tents. Photo by Jane Bachrach