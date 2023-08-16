Gertrude “Rusty” Burtard – Aug. 13, 1927 – July 17, 2023

Email

Rusty was born in Bonne Terre, Missouri to John and Catherine Fenton. She was the sixth of seven children. She is survived by her children Gene (Linda), JoAnn, Becky, Mary Whitworth (Rocky), and Jeff (Bambi). Along with 19 Grandchildren, 29 Great Grandchildren, 6 Great Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph, sons John, Louie, Jerry, Tom, daughter Janine and granddaughter Kimberly.

She was truly inspirational with her positive attitude, determination and faith. She loved to garden, the mountains and life. We want to thank all her lovely friends and caregivers for enriching and comforting her life. A special thanks to the Grand River Health Care Center. A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Aug. 18 in Carbondale at St. Mary’s of the Crown. Please wear your favorite hat!

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Tom’s Door at www.tomsdoor.com or mail to P.O. Box 755, Carbondale, Colorado 81623.