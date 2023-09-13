Garden Music Series feasts on Schubert

Email

Music aficionados were treated to a two-day auditory feast for this year’s Garden Music Series presented by Carbondale Arts on Sept. 9-10. The weekend consisted of four chamber concerts, two per day and each with a unique theme, all within the Thompson Barn in River Valley Ranch. Ticket holders, whether attending for a half-day, full-day or both days, were invited to enjoy a 75-minute picnic intermission between sets.

All of the music was written by Franz Schubert, a prolific Viennese composer who died at the age of 31. “His music is not heroic, triumphant or tragic. It’s about connection amongst friends, and finding beauty in ordinary things,” stated MinTze Wu, founder of BenFeng Music Productions. Wu invited eight other musicians — local and international — to join her on the stage.

She was inspired by Schubert’s story as a talented person made immortal thanks to his devoted friends. “I wanted to recreate that group of his friends — only in the 21st century,” she said.

Pianist Chih-Long Hu and MinTze Wu performed “Fantasy for piano four-hands D.940.”

Michael Schoepe tied the sets together with narration and recited and sang Schubert’s poetry.