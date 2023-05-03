GarCo Report: Zoning change for Sunlight Parkway PUD approved

Email

Garfield County Commissioners (BOCC) on Monday approved a zoning change for a planned unit development (PUD) on 4 Mile Road about three miles south of Glenwood Springs. Developer Jason Newmann of Sunlight Parkway LLC requested the change to build six duplexes on 8.7 acres at 2808 County Road 117, once the site of a wastewater treatment plant.

Prior to Monday’s meeting, Garfield County planning staff had approved the zoning change from rural to PUD with conditions, including working with the Fire Protection District. Several conditions had been resolved by the time the proposal was in front of the BOCC, including Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s (CPW) decision to remove a recommendation that construction not occur between Dec. 1 and June 1.

In a letter to the BOCC dated February 2023, CPW stated that the proposed PUD is “within elk winter range, mule deer winter range, mule deer severe winter range, concentration area and migration corridor for both mule deer and elk, overall range for black bear and turkey.” The agency recommended avoiding construction from Dec. 1 to May 15 “to limit impact on wintering wildlife.”

But, at Monday’s meeting, Neumann and County Planner Glenn Hartman told the BOCC that CPW had withdrawn the recommendation. ”[CPW] asked us to not do any construction there, regardless of what was approved, between Dec. 1 and May 15, which we had a little bit of a struggle understanding,” explained Neumann. “They’ve since pulled that, based on the same type of surrounding construction and the fact that this was already a developed piece of property with all the infrastructure in place.”

CPW’s Sami Canetti told The Sopris Sun in an email that previous development has already displaced animals in the area. “Adding the Sunlight PUD would have minimal impact on the wildlife,” she said.

Other CPW recommendations during PUD construction include hauling food-related trash off-site or using bear-proof bins, and no pets on-site. The agency asks that new fencing is in compliance with agency wildlife standards and discourages landscaping with fruit, berry or nut trees.

A handful of 4 Mile residents spoke up against the proposed PUD, citing density and traffic concerns and increased water demands. Sunlight Water and Wastewater Company will provide water to the PUD. Commission Chair John Martin said the water agreements have been in place since the Sunlight View II PUD was approved. (According to archived Garfield County BOCC minutes, that development was approved in October 2000.) Neumann added Monday that those agreements accounted for a certain number of users and that the proposed duplexes would fall into that range. “We’re not adding any new taps that don’t exist,” he said.

There was no mention of changes, if any, in the PUD’s water supply over the past 23 years. The Colorado Climate Center at Colorado State University’s April 25, 2023 report shows that, even though conditions have improved, close to 56% of the state is still under drought.

At the BOCC meeting on Feb. 27, 2023, Martin cast the sole dissenting vote on a new, albeit small, subdivision on Missouri Heights, stating “We’re going to have to stop developing as much as we are simply because we’re not going to have the natural resources.” But, on Monday, that did not seem to be much of a concern. Commissioner Mike Samson noted that water was a big problem, but added “I guess it is what it is and it’ll have to deal with itself.” More hearings are expected before the PUD can move forward.

During the morning session, the BOCC approved several tax abatements, the consent agenda, which included a contract increase for lobbyist Robert Weidner, a water use agreement with Ruedi Reservoir, a resolution to rezone 488 acres near Sweetwater Lake from rural to public lands, and other items. Commissioners also heard budget requests for the Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra, the Glenwood Springs Youth Hockey Association, the New Ute Theatre Society, CMC’s summer STEM camp, the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Garfield County and more. Request decisions will be made on May 8.

The Board appointed Daniel Adams of New Castle to the county planning commission and heard from the Colorado State Forest Service’s plans to set up shop in Garfield County to work with the county extension service.