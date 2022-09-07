For the love of art…

Email

In addition to an exhibit featuring works by more than 35 artists, Redstone’s 26th annual Labor Day Art Show introduced a new plein air event that had painters, sketchers and doodlers scattered throughout the village with three hours to produce a piece to be auctioned off that same afternoon. Most pieces sold, with closing bids ranging from $18 to $675, and 30% of each sale (including from the big art show) benefitted the Redstone Art Foundation’s Jack Roberts Memorial Scholarship. This year, scholarship recipients are Taylor Joslin, a recent graduate of Glenwood Springs High School attending Savannah College of Art and Design, and Joy Bouchet, a Roaring Fork High School graduate studying art at Portland State University.

Mace’s piece sold for $675, the highest price fetched at the plein air auction. Photo by Sue Rollyson

Bruce Garr, aka Boston Bruce, acted as the event’s auctioneer. Photo by Sue Rollyson

Cecilia Gilbert painted an ornate bird house outside the Church at Redstone. Photo by Sue Rollyson

Raleigh Burleigh was spotted in his artist disguise. Photo by Sue Rollyson

Renee Womack came prepared to paint. Photo by Sue Rollyson