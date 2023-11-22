For some, holidays are the most challenging time of year

Email

With the death of the former First Lady Rosalynn Carter on Sunday, many news outlets are remembering her as a champion for mental health advocacy alongside her husband, former President Jimmy Carter.

As a member of the Governor’s Commission during her husband’s Georgia governorship, she worked on behalf of mental health care reform. Later, she contributed to the 1980 Mental Health Systems Act in her role with the President’s Commission.

With the holiday season upon us, The Sopris Sun is reflecting on how people can help one another through a time that proves to be difficult for many, and presents additional challenges for those coping with mental illness.

According to the American Psychological Association, 38% of people surveyed said their stress increased during the holiday season, which can lead to physical illness, depression, anxiety and substance abuse. The reasons include lack of time, financial pressure, gift giving and family gatherings.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) noted that 64% of individuals living with a mental illness felt that their conditions worsened around the holidays.

Michelle Muething, executive director of the Aspen Hope Center, acknowledged some of the challenges.

Not alone

“People who have moved here, may have left their support systems and loved ones behind. Everyone asks me about resources, where people can go, and where people can reach out if they’re in a crisis; but I think it is so much more than that crisis piece,” she told The Sopris Sun. “People need to make connections in the community, and you need to make those connections in ways that feel good for you.”

Finding places where you can build those community ties might take a little time and research. Muething recommends checking online event calendars for local libraries, and art and community centers “that always have events posted that are usually free.” Newspapers (The Sopris Sun included) have event calendars. KDNK Radio airs its daily community calendar as well. Local chambers of commerce are also a good source for community happenings. In addition, people can take a stroll and peruse community bulletin boards at coffee shops or other venues where posters promoting classes or events can be found.

A spiritual community, Muething suggested, can offer guidance and compassion for those seeking personal growth.

“You can walk into a church, be welcomed with open arms, and be who you are. It’s not a support group — it’s a community,” she stated. “It can be anything from the Aspen Chapel, to the Snowmass Chapel, to The Orchard or any spiritual community. That is a great connection for people.”

“When I hear from people who have made strides in this community — that’s how they’ve done it — they’ve made a connection. That is not therapeutic. It’s not substance use or mental health in nature. It’s not seeking out a support group for an issue. It’s finding a community where they belong,” Muething said.

Not just a crisis line

Muething emphasized that you do not have to be in a suicidal crisis to reach out and call the Aspen Hope Center’s 24-hour crisis line.

“People often reach out because they’re worried about somebody else. People ask for resources for loved ones, and we can help navigate them to resources,” she said.

“It doesn’t have to be a crisis of suicide. It can be, ‘Hey, I’m struggling. I’m wondering if you could help get me connected,’” Muething said.

“One of the things that we advocate for at the Aspen Hope Center is helping people find strength, health and well-being,” she continued. “You have to be an active participant in your life, and to do that, you just have to take a little bit of a step. Some people have trouble doing that; we help them by letting them know what resources are available.’”

Self love

In 2021, a blog post on the NAMI website titled “How to Prioritize Self-Care During the Holidays” suggested the following:

• Know and respect your limits: Prioritize self-care, limit social engagements and focus on small, rejuvenating outings with supportive people

• Balance holiday expectations: Set realistic hopes and assess past interactions to manage expectations effectively.

• Avoid known triggers: Mitigate holiday stress by replacing painful activities with positive ones. Avoid holiday movies that remind you of lost family or friends

• Find ways to give back: Enhance the holiday experience by donating your time to a local nonprofit organization that piques your interest. (You can find one in the 2023-2024 Parachute to Aspen Nonprofit Giving Guide at www.bit.ly/SunGivingGuide.

• Personalize your decor: Skip overwhelming traditions, choose colors that bring you joy and make your space a comfortable sanctuary.

• Be giving to yourself: Write an encouraging message in a card and mail it to yourself. While appreciating others in your life, remember to practice self-love by appreciating you



If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health related issues during the holiday season or any other time, help is available. The Aspen Hope Center can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by phone at 970-925-5858. For additional information, visit www.aspenhopecenter.org.