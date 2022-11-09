Fall sports wrap with senior nights

Email

After another exciting season of fall sports, several athletes bid adieu to their teams and look ahead to future endeavors, including other sports before graduation!

Despite an impressive season of play, the Rams’ boys soccer team was defeated, 0-3, by Liberty Common on Nov. 5 during the state championship playoffs.

The Lady Rams, meanwhile, bested The Vanguard School of Colorado Springs (3-0) during a playoff tournament in Loveland after meeting defeat against the host school, Resurrection Christian (0-3).

Basketball preseason begins on Monday, kicking off winter sports which also include wrestling (with Basalt’s team hosting Rams), swimming and ice hockey (both hosted by Glenwood Springs).

The Sopris Sun would like to congratulate each and every athlete for putting their hearts into the training and competition. Our community is proud!



Back row, left to right: Ryan Metheny, Doone Gohery, Brady Samuelson, Brayden Bell, True Bure and Finn Keleher. Front row, left to right: Oscar Barraza, Zane Garcia, Sebastian Silva, Jose Munoz.



Left to right: Angelina Montemayor, Morgan Kaegebein and Bella Brown.