Garfield County Libraries and Senior Matters invite you to a virtual informative session with Garfield County Extension Colorado Master Gardeners. The presentation will be customized for the local area, and we’ll discuss how to prepare your yard for this transformation, which plants to keep and which plants could be added, and the proper way to water in order to conserve and or reduce your water consumption. Free and open to all.

The event will be held at the Carbondale Branch Library and simultaneously online via Zoom. You can choose to participate in person or online – whichever works best for you.

Participate in the event “Turn Your Lawn into a Drought Tolerant Yard” online by clicking here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LZZ2YbErRrK4qSKpm5978w