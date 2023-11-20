Sopris Lodge Hosts ‘Food and Mood: Understanding the Connection between Diet & Mental Health’

CARBONDALE –Nov. 20, 2023–Sopris Lodge at Carbondale, a WellAge Senior Living-managed retirement community, will host “Food and Mood: Understanding the Connection between Diet and Mental Health,” on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 2:30 p.m.

Presented by Emily Stanton, Public Health Dietitian Nutritionist from Garfield County, the interactive session will explore the impact of diet on temperament, shed light on the link between nutrition and mental health, and include making and tasting a delicious fall soup recipe.

For more information or to RSVP, call 970-251-1635 or visit soprislodge.com/events.